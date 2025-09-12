Why young women’s mindset shifts when I speak on cybersecurity – Tolulope Onasanya

By Kenneth Oboh

Tolulope Onasanya, a powerful voice for women in cloud innovation, has said that for her technology is not just about systems and codes, but extends to impacts and opening doors for others.

She said this while speaking on her journey from her beginnings in Ogun State to her current role at Amazon Web Services, AWS. Onasanya described her transition as more than a personal milestone. “For me, it has always been about opening doors for others,” she said.

“Technology is not just about systems and codes; it is about people, access, and the future we want to create. Every success I achieve must translate into opportunities for more women to step into this space with confidence.

“Representation matters,” she noted. “When young women see someone who looks like them at AWS or speaking on cybersecurity, it shifts what they believe is possible for themselves.”

Because of Tolulope Onasanya’s philosophy, industry peers describe her as a “bridge-builder” who combines deep technical knowledge with the ability to communicate strategy and impact across audiences. Beyond her professional work, she is recognized for advocating equity in the tech ecosystem.

Her journey is remarkable for its breadth. After serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Transform Africa Limited, a leading Nigerian technology firm, she transitioned into cloud engineering at AWS, bringing together business leadership and technical expertise.

Equipped with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Tai Solarin University of Education, she went on to earn a Master of Science in Computer Science in the United States, specializing in cybersecurity. An internship at AWS provided her with first-hand exposure to enterprise cloud solutions, setting the stage for her current role as an Enterprise Account Engineer.

Also, she supports organizations in adopting secure and efficient cloud solutions while conducting advanced research in cybersecurity and cloud threat detection. Her published works, including “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Supply Chains: Enhancing Resilience and Reducing Waste” and “Enhancing Cyber Resilience with AI-Powered Cloud Threat Detection,” reflect her dual identity as both practitioner and scholar.

Onasanya’s rise is a testament to resilience and vision. From Ogun State to the global stage, she continues to champion values that inspire women across Africa and beyond: perseverance, representation, and the courage to redefine boundaries.