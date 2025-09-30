Why you should not confess cheating to your partner – Teju Babyface

By Patrick Igwe

Nigerian comedian, Teju Babyface has advised couples not to confess infidelity to their partners.

Speaking in a recent video, he said, “Do not confess to cheating, take all of that guilt turn it inward, stop and change your actions, not your character because essentially you’re a good person,” he said.

He added that confessions should instead be made to God, spiritual confidants, professional confidants or a trusted friend.

“Confess to God, to your priest, to your counsellor, to your close friend whom you trust, but don’t ever put that weight on your spouse, that is not honesty, that is cruelty”, he said.

According to him, those who cheat should instead compensate by being more loving and attentive.

He said, “Be nicer to your patner in the wake of things, shower them with love, let them be asking ‘what is happening, why are you suddenly so nice’ and then you say ‘it’s nothing'”.

Teju Babyface, whose real name is Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin, is widely known for his comedy, talk show hosting, and motivational speaking.

His latest relationship counsel has stirred conversation on social media, with many debating whether silence after infidelity strengthens or weakens trust.

