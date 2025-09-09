Why you can’t resume yet, NASS to Senator Natasha

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE National Assembly has stopped Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central, from returning to the Senate after she claimed her six-month suspension had ended.

On September 4, 2025, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote to the leadership of the Assembly, notifying them of her plan to resume.

However, in a reply signed by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, she was informed that her suspension was still active and tied to a pending case at the Court of Appeal.

The Senator had earlier gone to court to challenge her suspension, which began on March 6, 2025, after she clashed with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements during a plenary.

The Federal High Court had ruled in favour of the Senate, prompting her to seek redress at the appellate court.

According to the National Assembly, no administrative action would be taken until the Court of Appeal delivers its decision.

It stressed that her suspension cannot be reviewed until the judicial process is fully concluded.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was assured that she would be officially informed of the Senate’s final position once the case is resolved.

The letter read: “The matter, therefore, remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded and the Senate formally reviews the suspension in the light of the court’s pronouncement, no administrative action can be taken by this office to facilitate your resumption.

“You will be duly notified of the Senate’s decision on the matter as soon as it is resolved.”