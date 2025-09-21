Why we upgraded ALATPay with Static Wallets, Instant Settlement Features – Wema Bank

By Henry Obetta

As a way of simplifying payments, improving efficiency, and power business growth, Wema Bank has announced the introduction of Static Wallets and Instant Settlement on ALATPay.

The bank explained that The two new features will reinforce Wema Bank’s commitment to providing secure, transparent, and innovative financial tools for businesses of all sizes.

Static Wallets on ALATPay provide businesses with dedicated account numbers that can be assigned to users, branches, vendors, or projects.

The Instant Settlement on Bank Transfer Transactions via ALATPay gives merchants immediate access to funds once customers make payments. It eliminates settlement delays, addresses a long-standing challenge for businesses, improves cash flow, enables faster operational decisions, and boosts customer confidence with real-time payment confirmations.

Speaking on the significance of the enhancements, the Managing Director and CEO of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni said: “At Wema Bank, our commitment is to consistently deliver innovative solutions that enable businesses and customers to thrive. ALATPay reflects this vision by simplifying how payments are collected, managed, and reconciled across industries. With the addition of Static Wallets and Instant Settlement on Bank Transfer Transactions on ALATPay, we are removing barriers that slow down business growth while reinforcing transparency, security, and efficiency. This is not just about payments; it is about giving entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates, and fintechs the confidence to scale in a fast-changing digital economy.”

Also elaborating on the new features, the Divisional Head of Payments Business at Wema Bank, Mr Damola Bolodeoku said: “The introduction of Static Wallets and Instant Settlement on ALATPay was driven by the need to solve two critical pain points for businesses: reconciliation and cash flow delays. By creating dedicated account numbers that make reconciliation seamless and by ensuring that transfers are done instantly, we are giving businesses greater control over their transactions. These solutions were carefully developed with input from our partners and customers, leveraging Wema Bank’s expertise in payments to build tools that are practical, secure, and future-focused.”