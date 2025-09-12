Why we rehabilitated over 100 moribund boreholes, other projects in Hawul – LG Chair

One of the over 100 broken down boreholes hitherto rehabilitated by Chairman Hawul LGA, Hon. Hussaini Malgwi

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Executive Chairman of Hawul local government area in Borno state, Hon. Hussaini Malgwi has said his administration in the last two years embarked on rehabilitation of over 100 malfunctional and abandoned boreholes in order to provide citizenry with portable drinking water.

Malgwi disclosed this yesterday in an interview with Journalists about his stewardship in office.

He said, when he assumed the mantle of leadership as Chairman, he realized that portable water supply remained one of the major challenges affecting his people at the grassroots, therefore, his administration embarked on massive rehabilitation of existing but malfunctional boreholes.

“Clean water is wealth and good for healthy living, unfortunately, when i took over the mantle of leadership, most of the existing public boreholes across the 12 Wards of the Council were broken down or neglected, which prompted my attention to quickly declare state of emergency by rehabilitating most of the motorized and hand pump boreholes in Kida, Kinging, Sakwa, Horva, Gumshim Marama, Shaffa, Hema, Ghuma, Yimirshika, Sabon Kasuwa among other Wards too numerous to mention”. Malgwi said.

He said apart from rehabilitating boreholes, several blocks of classrooms with offices stores, toilets and other educational projects were carried out and completed visibly located at Sakwa Central Primary School and Wadar community of Bulumgwi Ward, while others are still ongoing.

The Chairman also explained that, construction of blocks of seven shops, space open stalls, 3 compartment and men/female toilets were executed each in Marama/Pakilama town Market, Mbulatawiwi, Whitambaya, Sabon Kasuwa communities, in addition to the Construction of a befitting Male.and Female Ward, Nurses Office, Labour Room and toilets at Domchaba, Grim Domchaba Ward to enhance public Health at the primary level.

On security and safety, Malgwi revealed that, his administration has procured and distributed new motorcycles to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, and other security agencies in the council, which according to him aided in restoration of peace, safety of lives and property in Hawul.

Other areas of intervention he added, include provision of agricultural inputs such as pesticides and fertilizers at subsidized rate, provision of access rural roads linking new grain market and Azare Fulani at Mbulatawiwi, Gongzang/Chata Ward, and the ongoing construction of Directors and Supervisory Councillors offices at the Council Secretariat in Azare town as well as execution of Mini Fire Service Station, construction of 620 Metre perimeter fence and security room at New Governor’s lodge were carried out.

The Chairman noted that most of these achievements were inline with Governor Babagana Zulum’s 10- Pact Transformation Agenda (PTA) and 25- Year Development Plan.

He then called on the people of the area to give their maximum support and cooperation to the present administration which is poised to ensure inclusivity and provision of social infrastructures to its people devoid of political or religious inclination.