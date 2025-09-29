By Peter Egwuatu

The Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Registrar Limited, Oluseyi Owoturo, has stressed the importance of technology in driving Africa ‘s capital market.

In his interactions with the media in Lagos, he revealed that in June 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directed public companies and their registrars to comply with the Finance Act 2020, mandating that dividends unclaimed for six years or more be transferred to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund (UFTF).

According to him, this move reflects a growing focus on accountability, transparency, and investor protection within our capital market.

“At Coronation Registrars Limited, we anticipated this shift long before the directive. We rolled out several initiatives to ensure that shareholders could claim their dividends seamlessly. Working closely with shareholder associations across Nigeria, we conducted nationwide sensitization campaigns, mapped mandates, validated accounts, and built systems to remove friction from dividend payments.

Today, the results are evident: a sharp reduction in unclaimed dividends on our registers and a renewed sense of trust from investors.

“But the question goes beyond unclaimed dividends. What kind of registrar does Africa need to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving financial landscape? Our answer is clear: a registrar built on products, powered by platforms, and defined by innovation”.

Continuing, he stressed that Coronation Registrars has positioned itself as a market leader by investing in digital solutions that address pain points for both shareholders and issuers.

“Consider Coronation Self-Service, a digital system that has processed over 20,000 shareholder requests without requiring a single office visit. By automating routine processes, we save investors time and cost, while freeing our team to focus on more complex needs.

“Our flagship platforms, ShareholderLive and IssuerLive, are reshaping engagement on both sides of the market. ShareholderLive is a one-stop hub where retail investors can track dividends, view portfolio values in real time, access annual reports, and IssuerLive, on the other hand, gives companies unprecedented insight into share performance, insider trading patterns, and shareholder behaviour—tools that are vital for strategic decision-making”.

Commenting on Bond Processing Automation earlier introduced by Coronation this year, he said : “ We launched Nigeria’s first fully automated bond processing workflow, covering everything from onboarding to computation and e-payment notifications. This end-to-end system eliminates manual delays, calculation errors, and fragmented investor communications.

For issuers, it means faster turnaround times. For investors, it means greater transparency and confidence. For the market, it represents a significant step forward in infrastructure modernisation.

This milestone was achieved alongside our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification, a recognition of our long-term commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement. Together, they reflect our belief that being a registrar is not just about maintaining records it is about creating value.”

Commenting on shareholders participation at annual meetings, Owoturo said: “With Coronation virtual, we have transformed how Annual General Meetings (AGMs) are conducted.

No longer are shareholders limited by geography; they can now register electronically, join meetings remotely, vote in real time, and follow proceedings through data-friendly streaming.

This innovation guarantees inclusivity and safeguards shareholder rights.

Upcoming enhancements, such as proxy voting guidelines and instant engagement tools, will take transparency and participation to new heights.

“These advances are not theoretical. Our track record speaks for itself. From managing one of Nigeria’s largest IPOs for MTN to executing seamless hybrid AGMs for Access Bank and Aradel, Coronation Registrars Limited has consistently delivered precision, innovation, and trust at scale”.