Why South-South people should support Tinubu in 2027 – APC chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Chief Victor Ogba, says there are numerous reasons why the people of the South-South geo-political zone should support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027.

Ogba, who doubles as the President of the Movement for National Transformation (MNT), made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stated that Tinubu’s administration had introduced “bold economic reforms and massive infrastructural projects,” particularly in the South-South region, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“Tinubu has tackled the issues that many of his predecessors could not handle due to a lack of courage as president.

“For instance, the fuel subsidy which was a fiscal sinkhole and the Central Bank’s mismanagement under the previous administration that fuelled capital flight and currency speculation,” he said.

Ogba said that the courage in dismantling economic distortions must now be matched by creativity and compassion in building a socially inclusive recovery.

He commended President Tinubu for showing courage and prudence in leadership by redirecting funds to where they are necessary.

Ogba, who restated the call for continuity for President Tinubu, lauded him for bolstering key areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, humanitarian aid and security, especially in the South-South area.

He described the decision to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates as a landmark achievement, saying it raised the government’s revenues.

Ogba said: “in 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, the 36 states, including the FCT, generated total revenue of N2.43 trillion as IGR, indicating a growth rate of 26.03 per cent from N1.93 trillion generated in 2022.”

He, however, explained that the removal of fuel subsidies increased internally generated revenue as of 2024, which has enabled the government to invest more in other valuable sectors.

Regarding debt service reduction, he noted that the percentage of revenue allocated to debt service decreased from 97 percent to 68 percent, reflecting improved fiscal management.

“On Wednesday, May 8, 2025, Nigeria was exempted from the list of countries indebted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), having cleared off the last tranche of its 1.61 billion dollars debt to multilateral institution.”

Ogba praised Tinubu for also inaugurating the ANOH and AHL Gas Processing Plants, which are expected to boost domestic gas supply by 500 million standard cubic feet per day, thereby enhancing the gas and oil sector.

“The President Tinubu-led administration also oversaw the upgrade of the ports in Nigeria.

“Four Nigerian ports, including Lekki and Apapa, were upgraded to accommodate very large ships, enhancing maritime trade capacity.’’

The APC chieftain, who described Tinubu as a compassionate leader, said he has invested more in education than previous administrations.

He identified the Student Loan Programme as one of the indicators of President Tinubu’s magnanimity in advancing the national literacy rate.

He lauded Tinubu for establishing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing higher education, thereby increasing access and reducing financial barriers for students.

“Data released by NELFUND showed that within just 12 months, Tinubu-led administration has disbursed N56.85 billion to more than 550,000 students as at April.”

Ogba also scored President Tinubu high in the power sector, with his signing of the Electricity Act into law, which ended the federal monopoly in the sector and empowered states.

He said that Tinubu has put the country on the path of electricity stability by empowering private entities to generate, distribute and transmit electricity.

Ogba affirmed that the federal government has recorded notable progress in advancing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable alternative to petrol.

He explained that in the wake of fuel subsidy removal, tangible progress has been made through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi).

Quoting the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, that more than 13,543 Boko Haram elements were neutralised in the past two years and 11,000 arms recovered and destroyed from the terrorists, he said that was commendable.

Ogba stated that, with more than $ 50 billion mobilized through strategic international partnerships, the administration has placed Nigeria on the path of lasting prosperity and should be supported in 2027.

