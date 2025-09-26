Why smear a builder? The politics against Hajiya Rabietu Okwute

Hajiya Rabietu Okwute.

By Jenifer Umoru.

Kogi politics has always carried the heat of Nigeria’s diversity. The state itself is like a small Nigeria, with its mix of tribes, religions, and political interests. This mix often makes its politics lively, complex, and sometimes tense. Within this space, Igalaland stands out as one of the most active areas, where power struggles, shifting loyalties, and local rivalries are common.

It was against this background that a recent event made headlines, the attack on the ADC Party Secretariat in Dekina. Videos circulated, showing the office vandalized, and fingers quickly pointed in the direction of Hajiya Rabietu Okwute, the Honourable Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs in Kogi State. However, while rumours spread quickly in politics, not all of them are true. This came out of claims that the attackers wore T-shirts with her picture, suggesting she sent them, but common sense makes it laughable.

This is where political mischief shows itself. Those who know her understand that this is nothing but a desperate attempt to stain her growing image in Kogi politics.

The attack on the ADC Secretariat in Dekina was, without doubt, a sad development. In a democracy, opposition is not an enemy to be destroyed, but a voice that strengthens the system. At the same time, the politics of Igalaland has never been a straight road. It is full of bends, hidden battles, and strong rivalries. While opposition politics plays its role, the deeper contest is often not between parties but among local leaders themselves. Every LGA has its own struggles for power, influence, and recognition.

It is safe to say that it’s within this setting that Hajiya Rabietu Okwute’s name has been dragged. Maybe her rising profile in government and her growing acceptance among the people have unsettled some who feel entitled to leadership positions. For them, any chance to weaken her becomes a tool worth using. The attack on the ADC Secretariat, therefore, gave them a perfect excuse to create a story that paints her as violent and intolerant.

Let us even assume, for a moment, that Hajiya Rabietu Okwute truly wanted to silence the opposition; would she be careless enough to do it in a way that points directly to her? Politics, even when rough, still obeys common sense. The idea that boys wearing her T-shirt would carry out such an attack, and that she would openly link herself to it, does not add up.

The truth is, this was a poorly planned attempt to spoil her name. A setup designed to make her look guilty in the eyes of the public. Sadly, some are too eager to believe it, not because it makes sense, but because it suits their plans. Condemning the attack is necessary; violence has no place in a democracy. But to pin it on her without proof is just unfair and wicked.

To understand why these allegations do not fit her, one must first know who she is. Hajiya Rabietu Okwute is not a product of sudden political privilege. She has built a respectable career in the civil service, where diligence and discipline marked her path. Long before she joined the APC, she was an active member of the opposition PDP. This alone shows she understands the value of opposition in building democracy.

Her move to the APC did not change her principles; if anything, it gave her the chance to put them into action. Known for her open-door style, she has always believed that politics is about service, not enmity. In her view, an opposition figure today can be a ruling party leader tomorrow. That is why violence has never been part of her politics.

What is happening now is simply an attempt to turn her strength into weakness and paint her as intolerant. But beyond this smear attempt, why are some people so eager to see a woman fall? Kogi State has, in recent years, become a good example in Nigeria of how women can be trusted with front-row seats in leadership. This shift began under Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, who deliberately opened doors for women to shape the state’s destiny. The current governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has continued this culture of inclusion, ensuring that women’s voices are heard.

Hajiya Rabietu Okwute’s rise is part of this story. She shows that gender shouldn’t define leadership. To drag her name in the mud is not just an attack on her, but a setback for every young woman who looks up to her as proof that women, too, can succeed in politics.

If growth is truly a blessing, why then do we turn it into a curse?

Kogi State deserves politics of maturity. Igalaland deserves leaders whose growth is celebrated, not fought.

In her words, “I am a mother and builder of youths and community, I don’t destroy!”

Jenifer Umoru is an Advocate for Female Participation in Governance and a Public Affairs Analyst.

Vanguard News