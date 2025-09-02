Why Nigeria needs a female president  — Uchegbu

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS—A female presidential aspirant, Ada Kate Uchegbu, has given reasons Nigeria is in need of a female president, saying the country deserves a fresh deal for it to become better.

Uchegbu, in an interview with journalists, said Nigeria is at a breaking point where the country has recycled leaders over and over again and which has never worked.

She noted that African women are among the capable leaders in the world and that they are no push overs.

Uchegbu said: “This challenge of women in governance is not about competence. African women are among the most capable leaders on earth; it’s the structural bias in our political systems. We need political parties to actively support female candidates, not just parade them for diversity optics. The day Nigeria elects a woman president; the continent’s political culture will change forever.

“Nigeria is at a breaking point. We’ve recycled leaders and expected different results—it hasn’t worked. I’m stepping in because we need a generational shift in both age and mindset. My background in journalism, business, and activism equips me to deliver a transparent, people-first government. This isn’t about politics as usual—it’s about resetting the system.

“Storytelling teaches you to listen and leadership begins with listening. As a journalist, I’ve sat with market women, security experts, and world leaders. I’ve seen how policies affect people’s daily lives. Writing political thrillers and investigative pieces has also sharpened my sense of accountability—because when you write the truth, you can’t hide from it yourself.”