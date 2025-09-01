Why Nigeria needs a female president – Ada Kate Uchegbu

….. says African women capable

By Adesina Wahab

Female presidential aspirant, Ada Kate Uchegbu, has given reasons Nigeria is in need of a female president, saying the country deserves a fresh deal for it to become better .

Uchegbu , who is also a journalist and author, said this during an interview with journalists.

According to her, Nigeria is at a breaking point where the country has recycled leaders over and over again and which never worked.

She noted that African women are among capable leaders in the world and that they are no push overs.

She sought support of political parties for female candidates, who according to her, should and not just be used for diversity optics .

Uchegbu further stressed that she is aspiring for the presidential seat because of the rise in need for a generational shift in both age and mindset.

When asked if being an author and journalist had shaped her career in politics, she stated that as a journalist, she had seen how policies affect people’s daily lives, adding that investigative work in journalism sharpened her sense of accountability.

Speaking on the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State, she advised residents of the state to vote for competence and choose a leader who can build.

“This challenge of women in governance is not about competence .African women are among the most capable leaders on earth, it’s the structural bias in our political systems. We need political parties to actively support female candidates, not just parade them for diversity optics. The day Nigeria elects a woman president, the continent’s political culture will change forever.

“Nigeria is at a breaking point. We’ve recycled leaders and expected different results—it hasn’t worked. I’m stepping in because we need a generational shift in both age and mindset. My background in journalism, business, and activism equips me to deliver a transparent, people-first government. This isn’t about politics as usual—it’s about resetting the system.

“Storytelling teaches you to listen and leadership begins with listening. As a journalist, I’ve sat with market women, security experts, and world leaders. I’ve seen how policies affect people’s daily lives. Writing political thrillers and investigative pieces has also sharpened my sense of accountability—because when you write the truth, you can’t hide from it yourself.

“Anambra must vote for competence, not cash or political godfathers. This election is a chance to set the tone for credible governance nationwide. INEC must guarantee transparency, protect voters from intimidation and choose leaders who can build, not those who only campaign.

“I’m running a grassroots, tech-driven, people-funded campaign. Nigerians are tired of the same recycled manifestos. My strength is authenticity, I have walked with the people, not ruled above them.

“To reduce insecurity in the country, we must depoliticize security. Banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping thrive because corruption has infiltrated the very agencies meant to protect us. I will launch a national forensic security audit, professionalize the forces, introduce a gender-inclusive rapid response unit, and invest in technology—drones, AI surveillance, and community intelligence networks. If Nigerians feel unsafe, democracy itself is unsafe.

“We’ll declare a state of emergency on security and corruption, launch forensic audits for all ministries, and digitize public spending. I’ll create a ₦500 billion Youth Innovation and Employment Fund because youth unemployment is both an economic and a security crisis.

“Vote with your conscience, not your pocket. Protect your PVC, it’s your weapon for change. Demand competence, integrity, and vision. If we unite behind the right values, Nigeria’s best days can still be ahead of us”, she concluded.