Why members of 10th House of Reps will defend Abbas’ mandate as Speaker – Rep Agbese

By Gift ChapiOdekina,Abuja

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has said that members of the 10th Assembly will continue to firmly defend the mandate of the Speaker, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, because of his all-inclusive and respectful style of leadership.

Agbese, who spoke in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Monday, described Abbas as “a Speaker for all,” noting that since emerging leader of the Green Chamber, he has carried every one of the 359 other lawmakers along in decision-making and legislative engagements.

“The Speaker is not a sectional leader. He is not someone who wants to run the House as a clique. From the very first day, he made it clear that he is here to serve all members and Nigerians. This is why you see overwhelming support across party lines for him,” Agbese said.

According to him, the Speaker’s leadership over the last two years has promoted harmony and reduced friction among lawmakers, as members feel a sense of belonging and dignity.

“One thing Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen PhD has done differently is to treat everyone with respect whether you are a first-time member or a ranking lawmaker; from the majority or minority caucus. He engages with us, he listens, and he acts. That is the kind of leadership that builds trust,” he added.

Agbese maintained that this inclusive and non-discriminatory style explains why members are prepared to stand by Abbas against any attempts to undermine his leadership.

“We have seen in the past how divisions and exclusion weakened the legislature in some of the past assemblies. But today, the House is united behind the Speaker because we know he is sincere, transparent, and committed to the collective good of the 10th Assembly and Nigerians,” the deputy spokesperson said.

He further noted that the Speaker’s leadership is already yielding results in the quality of debates, motions, and bills being processed, stressing that the stability of the House under his watch is key to deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

“What the Speaker is doing is giving every member a voice. That is why you see robust debates, diverse perspectives, and a stronger legislature. We will continue to defend his mandate because it is not just about him, it is about the institution and the Nigerian people,” Agbese said.