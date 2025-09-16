Why I will spare no expenses in securing Akwa Ibom — Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

…Launches Security Trust Fund With N10bn Contractors’ Donation

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday launched the Akwa Ibom State Security Trust Fund, pledging to spare no expense in keeping the state safe, secure, and attractive for residents, businesses, and millions of expected visitors as it positions itself as Nigeria’s next tourism hub.

The launch, held at Government House, Uyo, had retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali as chairman. The Fund, modeled after the Lagos State initiative, is a public-private partnership designed to strengthen security and enhance justice delivery in the state.

At the event, contractors to the state government announced an initial collective donation of ₦10 billion, while heads of leading corporate organisations in the oil, banking, and construction sectors pledged further contributions.

Governor Eno said the initiative would consolidate Akwa Ibom’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s safest states.

“We will spare no expenses in ensuring our people continue to live in peace in a safe and tranquil environment,” he said. “Security is central to our vision of making Akwa Ibom the next tourism hub of the nation. Millions will come to enjoy the facilities at our Arise Resort, which, when commissioned in December, will be the best family-themed resort in Nigeria.”

He commended security agencies for their efforts and promised continuous support with tools and welfare packages to “banish criminality out of the state.”

Paul Usoro (SAN), Chairman of Access Bank and Chairman of the Trust Fund, said the governor had taken a proactive step by involving the private sector in sustaining security.

“Though the state has been funding security, it was necessary to create a partnership to pool resources to protect lives, property, and investments,” he explained.

In his remarks, IGP Alkali (rtd), chairman of the occasion, stressed that synergy across the criminal justice system was vital for effective policing. He urged transparency and accountability in managing the Fund to build public trust and sustain stakeholder support.

Representing IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom Command, Baba Azare, described the launch as “a visionary step to strengthen security architecture and safeguard the peace for which Akwa Ibom is admired.”

Brigadier General Koko Essien, Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, outlined priorities for the Fund, including the establishment of a Quick Response Team (QRT), strengthening maritime security through a Joint Maritime Taskforce, and fast-tracking the construction of a Command and Control Centre.

Other projects include: 10 patrol pickup trucks for each of the 32 LGAs, Squad cars for urban centres, Enhanced satellite communications, A CCTV-driven Safe City Project, 20 gunboats for Phase 1 maritime security and Joint training for security teams.

In addition, the 31 Local Government chairmen pledged a quarterly contribution of ₦150 million, while banks, oil firms, and other corporate bodies at the event also committed to supporting the Fund.