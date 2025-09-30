Why I want Nigeria to happen to me – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri

By Igwe Patrick

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has declared that he wants the Nigeria to “keep happening” to him for as long as he lives.

Omokri’s remarks follow renewed online debate over the phrase “Nigeria happened,” which resurfaced after the death of ARISE News correspondent Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who died during a robbery attack at her Abuja residence.

Before her death, Maduagwu had posted on social media, “I pray from the depth of my heart that Nigeria never happens to me or anyone I care about.”

Responding to the controversy in a post on X, Reno Omokri wrote, “May Nigeria happen to me and keep happening to me as long as I live!”

He criticised those who associate the country only with tragedy, insisting that positive achievements also deserve recognition.

“When bad things happen, enemies of this country are quick to say that ‘Nigeria has happened’ to them. But they take the good that occurs to them in Nigeria personally, without attributing it to our great nation,” he said.

Omokri urged citizens to adopt a more optimistic outlook towards the Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a great country, but it is not perfect because perfection is divine. We can choose to look at the negatives, but there are many positive things happening in Nigeria that we refuse to project because we love bad news,” he concluded.

