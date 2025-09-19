Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has explained why he refused to legally challenge the constitutionality of the six-month state of emergency imposed on the state by President Bola Tinubu, saying his decision was driven by the need to preserve peace and stability.

In a televised statewide broadcast on Friday, shortly after resuming office following the suspension of the emergency rule, Fubara said he chose cooperation over confrontation during the turbulent period.

“As your governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mister President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability and progress together of Rivers State,” he said.

“This was why I also resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions and other actions that we endured during the difficult period,” he added.

Fubara commended President Tinubu for brokering peace among political stakeholders in the state during the crisis.

He disclosed that reconciliation had been reached between him, former governor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“In the course of this six months period, Mister President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully. Our leader, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, I, as your governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear state,” the governor stated.

Fubara assured residents of Rivers that his administration would now focus on consolidating peace, rebuilding trust, and accelerating development after months of political tension.

He said, “There remain ample opportunities for necessary adjustments, reconciliation, and inclusiveness. Let us remember the saying: the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war.

This is a moment for a fresh beginning. Let us work together with renewed hope and determination to build a stronger and more peaceful Rivers State, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

