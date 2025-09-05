Why I became lawyer instead of soldier – Gbajabiamila

Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, said his love for the military is deep and enduring, describing soldiers as admirable professionals.

Gbajabiamila spoke on Friday while inaugurating a 1,200-seater auditorium at Albalti Army Barracks, Surulere, Lagos State.

The auditorium, which he named Bola Tinubu Hall, is one of projects he facilitated at the barracks.

Gbajabiamila said he made several attempts to become a soldier as a young man, but settled for the legal profession when he could not make it into the military.

“I actually wanted to be a soldier, but the problem at recruitment interviews then was either my weight or my size.

“When I looked at the people to my right who were also attempting and looked at the people to my left who also came for the interview, no one needed to tell me to go home.

“It was when I could not join the military that I became a lawyer. I admire soldiers so much. They are an inspiration to people like us,” he said.

Gbajabiamila praised the military for their sacrifices for the country and for helping to preserve its unity.

He also commended the military for protecting the country’s democracy and for its efforts at ensuring its stability.

The Chief of Staff said that the Federal Government was committed to the welfare of soldiers, saying Tinubu’s support for the military was unwavering.

Gbajabiamila said the facilitation of the auditorium at the barracks and other projects he executed there was in appreciation of the pivotal role the military play in nation-building .

He said the military personnel at the barracks could hold programmes and events, such as training, social functions and other activities, at the conducive facility.

‘Surulere leading’

Speaking, Mr Muiz Dosunmu, the Vice Chairman, Surulere Local Government, who described the council as the best in Nigeria, said that council had been relating peacefully with the Abalti Barracks community.

He said that the cooperation and collaboration between the two parties had facilitated many notable projects in the barracks.

“Surulere is leading in all facets: development, education, sports, health infrastructure. We have tried to be the best and people can see, we don’t need to blow our trumpet unnecessarily.

“We believe we can do more than we are doing and we promise to do more than what we are doing. We are not leaving any man behind, everybody is being carried along, involved and integrated, as advised by the Chief of Staff to the President.

“We keep promising that we will always be the vocal point of whatever is happening in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended Gbajabiamila for doing his best not for the council alone, but for the state and the country.

Tinubu Hall

Speaking, Director of Nigeria Army on Corps, Lt.-Col. Michael Toriola, described Gbajabiamila as a role model and philanthropist, saying he had impacted many lives.

Toriola thanked Gbajabiamila for the auditorium and other projects that had been put in place in the barracks .

“Sir, we appreciate you. This is a true reflection of your commitment to the well-being of officers, our family and men. It underscores the importance of creating an environment where we can perform and thrive.

“The completion of this facility (Bola Tinubu Hall) goes beyond mere infrastructure, it represents progress, professionalism and a deep pride in service.

“As we commission this gigantic hall today, may it stand as a lasting symbol of our shared commitment to excellence and service,” he said.

The event was attended by many APC leaders, including a member representing Surulere Constituency I in the House of Assembly, Mr Desmond Elliot, and officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

