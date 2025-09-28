Peter Obi

By Bayo Wahab

Following the criticisms of his congratulatory message to Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has clarified that his message to the monarch was not disrespectful.

On Saturday, Obi, in a statement posted on X via his official handle, congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension to the revered throne of Olubadan.

In the statement, Obi described the 81-year-old Olubadan as his brother.

He wrote: “I warmly congratulate my dear brother, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, on his installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. His ascension to this revered throne is a celebration for the people of Ibadan and a source of pride for the entire Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole.”

However, Obi’s congratulatory message was greeted with criticisms as many Nigerians accused him of disrespecting the Olubadan throne by addressing the king as ‘brother’ instead of ‘father’.

Reacting to the criticism, the former governor of Anambra, in another statement on Sunday, explained why he addressed Olubadan as his brother, saying he didn’t intend to disrespect the traditional ruler.

Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill Message to His Royal Majesty.



I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.



I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing.



I… — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 28, 2025

He said, “Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill Message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

“I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing. I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them.”

Obi clarified that he prefers to address individuals close to him as “elder brother,” stressing that his greeting to the Olubadan was borne out of goodwill.

He said, “Those who follow me would have noticed that I often prefer to use the expression ‘my dear elder brother’ when addressing individuals, especially close to me and for whom I have tremendous respect.

“I always refer to His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, as my very dear elder brother in the same affectionate manner. In matters of wrongdoing, motive is important. I assure all that my words were borne out of untrammelled goodwill.”

