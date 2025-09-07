Why grassroots communities are every nation’s heart of commerce – Adiatu Damilola

By Kenneth Oboh

When Adiatu Damilola speaks about grassroots communities, she calls them the “heart and root of commerce in every nation.” It’s not just a statement — it’s a mission she has turned into action.

One of such actions was when through her company, Mywurah Solutions Limited, Damilola recently empowered 300 small businesses across Lagos with Point of Sales (POS) terminals and start-up capital. The initiative, which began last Monday, underscores her commitment to promoting financial inclusion in communities often left behind by mainstream financial services.

Founded in February 2024, Mywurah has quickly grown into a key player in grassroots empowerment. Licensed as a money lender in Lagos State, the company also holds certifications from the EFCC SCRUML and the NDPC. It is now on track to secure a Central Bank of Nigeria license as an agency banking service provider.

The company’s latest program surpasses regulatory requirements. While the Central Bank of Nigeria mandates a minimum of 50 agent networks and at least one year of business operations, Mywurah has already deployed 300 agency outlets across Lagos, giving market traders, artisans, and micro-entrepreneurs the tools and resources they need to thrive.

To expand its reach, Mywurah partnered with Nomba (formerly Kudi) through the SANEFNG shared agent network expansion facility, ensuring that grassroots businesses gain reliable access to digital payment solutions.

“This is only the beginning,” Damilola said. “We are committed to empowering thousands more individuals and businesses with POS terminals and start-up capital in the coming days. Our vision is to build a future where no grassroots entrepreneur is left behind.”

From Lagos Roots to National Impact

Born on October 4, 1991, in Lagos State, Damilola grew up as the last child in a family of six. Her late father, Mr. Taiwo Lateef Adiatu (popularly known as Oyo Mr. Lati), was a respected marine engineer at the Nigerian Naval Dockyard, Ikoyi, while her mother, Adiatu Wuraola, is a politician and one-time Vice Chairman of Ilesa West Local Government in Osun State.

She attended Estolub Nursery and Primary School, Mafoluku, then Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja, before studying at Joseph Ayo Babalola University, where she earned a B.Sc. in Political Science and Public Administration in 2011. She is also a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and other professional bodies.

Her career began early. At African Alliance Insurance Plc, she became the best marketer under Ukaukwu Agency, famously closing a ₦24 million deal within just two weeks of employment in 2011. During her NYSC at American International Insurance Plc, her performance was so outstanding that she was given a personal pool car to ease her operations—an uncommon recognition for a corps member.

In 2013, she entered the world of modeling, trained at the Modeling Academy Nigeria, and won the Miss Arewa Osun Beauty Pageant. She also worked closely with the then Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, supporting grassroots initiatives.

Today, alongside her fintech leadership, she contributes actively to her community as the Security Secretary and Overall Estate Secretary in her Lagos Island neighborhood.

Scaling Grassroots Empowerment

Beyond fintech, Damilola has led social initiatives, such as the December 2024 medical outreach in Alimosho, where her company partnered with Swipha and health practitioners to provide malaria treatment, blood pressure care, and free tests for over 1,000 residents.

Now, with Mywurah’s POS empowerment drive, she is proving how fintech innovation can be paired with social responsibility to change lives at the grassroots level.

“Our focus has always been on creating wealth and opportunities for people at the grassroots,” she reaffirmed. “We will keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in financial inclusion.”

With its slogan For Wealth and Grassroot Empowerment, Mywurah has expanded to 15 branches across Nigeria in less than two years, demonstrating how vision and determination can turn local ideas into nationwide impact.