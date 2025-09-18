Why Enugu is next destination for investment – Magboh

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Ambassador Prince Emre Magboh, has declared Enugu State as the next investment destination for the diaspora community, citing the state government’s commitment to attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In a statement on Thursday, Magboh said the community has been closely monitoring Governor Peter Mbah’s advocacies and reforms aimed at repositioning Enugu as a viable hub for business and development.

“Governor Mbah has been actively promoting Enugu State as a prime investment destination, showcasing its potential in sectors like agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and real estate,” Magboh stated.

He added that the Nigerian Community in Turkey was ready to partner with the state government to unlock these opportunities, stressing the importance of collective effort in driving progress.

“As a proud son of the state, it is our duty to ensure that Enugu succeeds. The Nigerian Community in Turkey shares this vision and will work with the governor to make Enugu a hub for profitable investments,” he affirmed.