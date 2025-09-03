Why digital health must be people-centered – Stephen-Kings

By Dickson Omobola

Project management and healthcare technology professional, Glory Stephen-Kings, has argued that ensuring that technological systems are people-centered remains a big challenge in digital health adoption globally.

Stephen-Kings, who has gained recognition for her contributions to digital health innovation and public health, also said digital transformation in healthcare should not only improve efficiency but also address disparities and deliver social impact.

The researcher, who authored three peer-reviewed papers between 2022 and 2023, said her focus lies in using technology to create health systems that are efficient and equitable to enable the world become better.

Speaking to Vanguard, she said: “Healthcare technology should not just be about software and systems; it should be about people. My goal is to make sure that innovation translates into better health outcomes for communities.”

On her drive, Stephen-Kings noted that her motivation comes from seeing technology make a measurable difference.

She said: “When you see health agencies better track data, respond faster to emergencies, or reduce system inefficiencies because of a project you led, that’s when you know the work is meaningful.”

On what makes her views unique, she said: “My works have been featured in journals such as the World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews, the International Journal of Science and Research and the International Journal of Engineering Technology Research & Management.”

Stephen-Kings has worked on healthcare IT projects, applying Agile methodologies and data-driven approaches to enhance programme delivery, while collaborating with Illinois state agencies in the United States, as well as healthcare agencies and development partners in Nigeria.

She also holds globally recognised certifications, including the Project Management Professional, PMP, and Certified ScrumMaster credentials, which strengthen her technical and leadership capacity.