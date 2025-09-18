Why agitation for a new Nigeria’ constitution may not be feasible – Don

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Professor of Constitutional Law and Comparative Constitutionalism at the University of Benin, Prof. Gabriel Arishe, has identified certain provisions in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as one of the reasons the agitation for a new constitution may not be successful.

He also identified poverty as the only universally accepted thing that the constitution has given to Nigerians.

Professor Arishe made this submission at the 350th Inaugural Lecture Series of the University, titled “The Legitimacy Question of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution: Rethinking Philosophical, Underpinning and Constitutional Design,” where he stated that what the constitution has given to Nigeria can be termed a presumed democracy.

He said “The authority of the National Assembly and the President of the Federal Republic to adopt an entirely fresh Constitution is, arguably, limited by express constitutional provisions and theory. Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution contemplates altering the extant document and not adopting a fresh one. Also, the Constitution neither envisages its demise nor its replacement with an entirely fresh document by the authority/offices it created. Theoretically, the National Assembly and the President of the Federal Republic are limited by the rule of ‘unamendability’, being the secondary constituent powers or the delegated amendment power.

“Given Nigeria’s history of constitution-making, an entirely fresh constitutional document is feasible only through a much more elaborate and engaging interaction between major players like ethnic nationalities and civil groups. Nigeria’s 1960 and 1963 Constitutions were products of the former, while the 1979 and 1999 ones were the aftermath of long years of military autocratic rule.

The persistent calls for a new constitution have only grown louder in spite of the cyclic amendments done by each Assembly. The amendments done so far (a total of 81 sections from the first alteration in 2010 to the fifth alteration in 2023) have not appeased agitating ethnic nationalities and other interest groups who fault the immense allocation of political authority to the central government.”

He lamented the poor state of affairs in the country’s political sphere which he attributed to various lapses the country’s borrowed philosophy while indigenous values are going into extinction. “Whenever some countries mention their type of government, there is always a philosophy or ideology that comes to fore which government and citizens try to achieve. To some it might be freedom while to others authoritarianism but when Nigeria’s case is mentioned, there is no creative philosophy that suits the peculiarity of the Nigerian people except perhaps poverty”

The professor proposed attainable models towards achieving a suitable constitutional design for the Nigeria system. He called for absolute sovereignty of the law over all as well as eliminating the deliberate subordination of the Legislature to Executive; a style he described as inherited from the colonial rule for exploitation and then the adoption of indigenous values peculiar to Nigeria and Nigerians.