What you’re going for is spiritual exercise, not jamboree – Adegbite tells departing pilgrims

…As 350 pilgrims from FCT, Edo, Taraba and Benue leave for Israel, Jordan

By Soni Daniel

Abuja, Nigeria – The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has told departing Nigerian pilgrims that the exercise is not a jamboree but a spiritual journey that must be observed with seriousness and dedication.

A statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, said Bishop Adegbite made the assertion while bidding farewell to the departing Christian pilgrims to Israel and Jordan at the Pilgrims Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday night.

Bishop Adegbite said:”What you are going for is a spiritual journey, not a jamboree”, and admonished the intending pilgrims to avoid embarking on shopping sprees but to concentrate on the real purpose of the journey, which is premised on spirituality.

The NCPC chief Executive pleaded with the pilgrims to be of good behavior and conduct themselves in an orderly manner while in the Holy Land.

He also urged the intending pilgrims to be cautious with what they eat while in the Holy Land, stating that they should eat with decorum and etiquette so as to see the manifestations of God’s glory in their lives and to come back with outstanding testimonies.

Bishop Adegbite further averred that as many that would want to go to Israel would be assisted by the Commission.

No fewer than 350 intending Christian pilgrims departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja last night for the Kingdom of Jordan, en route Israel, made up of delegates from the FCT, Edo, Taraba, Benue, and Consulars.

Adegbite urged the pilgrims to offer prayers for the President of Nigeria and his wife since they have been very supportive of both Christian and Muslim Pilgrimages so as the finish well in the service of the nation.