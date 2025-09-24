We’ve trained over 350, empowered over 1,000 women entrepreneurs – NNEW

By Japhet Davidson

The NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), a strategic arm of the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), has trained over 350, empowered over 1,000 women entrepreneurs and impacted the lives of several women through their various interventions.



This was disclosed by NNEW president during the press conference for the 20th Anniversary Celebration with the theme Evolve, Elevate and Celebrate, scheduled for October 8 and 9, 2025 at NECA House, Plot A2 Hakeem Bolagun Way, Ikeja.



Speaking at the event, Mrs Bolanle Edwards, Vice President who represented the president chronicled a few of the achievements that define NNEW’s journey. According to her, “since our inception, capacity building has been at the heart of NNEW. We have organized hundreds of training programs, masterclasses, and workshops—covering entrepreneurship, leadership, export readiness, digital transformation, financial literacy, and innovation, amongst others.”



On the 20th anniversary, she said, “our 20th Anniversary Celebration, scheduled for October 8 and 9, 2025, will be more than a ceremony. It will be a national gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, business leaders, and development partners.



“The celebration will feature: High-level dialogues on innovation, policy, and the future of women-led businesses. Exhibitions and trade showcases, giving our members visibility to new markets.



Recognition and awards, honouring pioneers and partners who have championed women’s economic empowerment. It will be a time to honour our past, showcase our present, and cast a bold vision for the next twenty years”.

On her part, Mrs. Lara Odebunmi, Chairman, 20th Anniversary Planning Committee noted that it has been two decades of vision, resilience, and impact, marked by continuous learning, mentorship, empowerment workshops, and lasting partnerships across our various chapters. Odebunmi who pointed out that the 20th anniversary will be more than a ceremony said, “it will be a national gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, business leaders, and development partners.”



She further said, “our two-day anniversary celebration is packed with knowledge-sharing sessions featuring distinguished speakers who will challenge our thinking and ignite our passion. Be prepared for a transformational keynote from Dr. Toyin Sanni, Executive Vice-Chair at Emerging Africa Capital. A leading voice in Africa’s investment and financial landscape, she will speak on the timely and forward-looking topic: “Boardroom, Blockchain & Balance Sheets: The Next-Gen Woman Entrepreneur”, as well as powerful insights from Engr. Funke Opeke, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, and many others.



“One of the highlights of this anniversary will be the unveiling of our 10-Year Strategic Plan, an ambitious roadmap that will usher in the Ruby Generation of entrepreneurs. We invite you to join us for the Awards and Gala Night, as we celebrate excellence, resilience, and visionary leadership.”



Earlier, Mrs Akpabio who reeled out the achievements of the body said, “for 20 years, NNEW has been a catalyst for change, a voice for women, and a platform for empowerment. From financial inclusion and digital innovation to policy advocacy and global recognition, NNEW stands as a beacon of what women entrepreneurs can achieve.



“As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary under the theme EVOLVE. ELEVATE. CELEBRATE, we reaffirm our commitment to building an inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for Nigerian women and beyond,” she added.

NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), a platform established in 2005 under the aegis of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association to promote and nurture entrepreneurship amongst women now has five chapters and is set to open more chapters. It was established to foster an enabling environment for the success of women in entrepreneurship.