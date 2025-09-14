We’re working to reclaim Ukpor from unknown gunmen — Igwe, PG

L– R, are Dim Remy Nnakife, Chairman Planning Committee, Ukpor New Yam Festival, President General of Ukpor Improvement Union, Hon. Barr. Ikenna Mbazulike-Amechi, Mrs Nkoli Imo and Sen.elect Chief Emma Nwachukwu duing the New Yam Festival in Ukpor Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State.

…Community celebrates New Yam Festival

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Ukpor community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has pledged continued collaboration with the state government and its eminent sons and daughters to reclaim the area from the grip of unknown gunmen.

The assurance was given during the community’s annual New Yam Festival (Igba Anuri Iri Ji Ukpor 2025), by the traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Dr. Felix C.N. Onyimadu; the President-General of Ukpor Improvement Union (UIU), Hon. Barr. Ikenna Mbazulike-Amechi; and the Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, Dim Remy Nnakife.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony, Igwe Onyimadu expressed joy that relative peace had returned to Ukpor, which had previously been dreaded due to the activities of gunmen who terrorized communities in Nnewi South, burning down part of the council headquarters and vehicles, and killing a security guard during their rampage.

On his part, President-General Mbazulike-Amechi said the community would continue to uphold peace, security, and cultural heritage.

“We look forward to Ukpor’s New Yam Festival going global and attracting visitors from across the world, because a community that produced a renowned nationalist like the late Chief Mbazulike Amechi cannot be overlooked,” he said.

He stressed that Ukpor must have its rightful place in state and national affairs, adding: “God is blessing us, but we must work together to live in peace and secure our community. The New Yam Festival is not idol worship. It is cultural thanksgiving to God for a successful farming season and a celebration of identity. True faith promotes tolerance, unity, and respect for heritage.”

Festival Planning Committee Chairman, Dim Nnakife, described the celebration as a unifying platform for the people.

“This is where we agree on the way forward for the community. Ukpor used to be a den of unknown gunmen, but with the support of our eminent sons and daughters, and the present administration of Governor Charles Soludo, we have taken the community back,” he said.

He commended Governor Soludo, Anambra South Senator-elect Chief Emma Nwachukwu (a former UIU President-General), and other stakeholders for their roles in restoring peace and security.

The four-day event, held at St. Mary’s Central School Field, featured Ahia Okika (community market display), the symbolic eating of yam by the traditional ruler and community members, and prayers of thanksgiving.

Eminent sons and daughters of Ukpor attended the occasion, alongside representatives of all 15 villages across the community’s six zones.