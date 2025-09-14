We’re strengthening compliance amid rising scams in Nigeria, other African countries – QNET

Qnet crew and journalists at V-Malaysia 2025

By Juliet Umeh

Global lifestyle and wellness company, QNET, has reaffirmed its commitment to Sub-Saharan Africa by unveiling stronger compliance frameworks, new partnerships, and public awareness campaigns aimed at tackling the rising wave of scams and misrepresentation associated with its brand in the region.

Speaking during a panel discussion at V-Malaysia 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, senior QNET executives, including Chief Communications Officer of QI Group, Ramya Chandrasekaran; QNET’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kuna Trevor; QNET’s Chief Legal Officer, Nikhil Patel; Global Compliance Officer, Naana Quartey; and QNET’s official agent in Ghana, Mr. Bola Ray, addressed misconceptions surrounding the company while highlighting its growing footprint in Africa.

QNET disclosed that although it has operated on the continent for over a decade, its presence has expanded significantly in recent years.

The company currently has hubs in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Rwanda, with additional representation through local partners across several African countries.

In her presentation, Chandrasekaran said: “In July, we launched a dedicated compliance office in Ghana, officially opened by the country’s Director-General of the CID. The goal is to provide a direct point of engagement for regulators, law enforcement, and government agencies, ensuring transparency and swift action against fraudulent activities carried out in QNET’s name.”

Executives acknowledged persistent challenges of brand misuse, ranging from fake job offers to fraudulent scholarship and visa schemes, especially in West Africa.

According to Chandrasekaran: “To counter this, the company has intensified public awareness campaigns, including its Say No initiative launched in Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Senegal in multiple languages, and the United Against Scams campaign in Ghana.

Additionally, QNET operates a regional compliance hotline via WhatsApp, which has received over 1,000 reports in 2025 alone, leading to more than 70 escalated cases to authorities.”

Beyond compliance, QNET has been engaging African communities through financial literacy programmes, product expos, and direct-selling training workshops to equip distributors with the right knowledge about its products and business model. The company also leverages its long-standing partnership with Manchester City Football Club to organize youth football clinics, with the next one scheduled for Ghana in 2026.

Highlighting its corporate social responsibility, CSR, QNET pointed to its ongoing partnership with the ANOPA Project in Ghana, which supports children with hearing and visual impairments, as well as underprivileged youth, through education and sports initiatives.

Patel emphasized: “Our aim is to change the narrative. QNET is not a job scam. We are a legitimate direct-selling company providing lifestyle and wellness solutions, while empowering individuals with entrepreneurial opportunities. Unfortunately, bad actors misuse our brand, and we are committed to working with the media, regulators, and communities to fight back.”

With a growing African customer base, QNET pledged to continue strengthening regulatory collaboration, expanding compliance frameworks, and empowering communities with education and entrepreneurship.