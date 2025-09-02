We’re now after criminal godfathers in Ondo – Amotekun

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Codenamed Amotekun Corps, says it is targeting criminal godfathers as part of its efforts to combat crime in the state.

Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, State Commander of Amotekun Corps, who made this statement while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Akure, explained that the corps had gone beyond merely arresting criminals.

Adeleye, who disclosed that 28 suspects had been arrested for various crimes in the state, said the criminal world was evolving; hence, Amotekun would also evolve.

“Amotekun always strives to be ahead of them. We are now after their godfathers and backbones, and the reason is simple.

“We don’t want to relent. Hence, our fight is not just against the criminals, but also against their sponsors.

“So, we are saying that until we uproot them, we won’t have total peace.

“The chain of criminality has to be broken and uprooted. We need the state’s socio-economic growth to continue increasing.

“By the intervention of Amotekun, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Ondo State increased by over 500 per cent in 2023.

“The directive of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa is to create an enabling environment for investors to bombard the state.

“The security architecture of Ondo State is firm, and the best criminals can do is to run away from this state. The joint patrol team in some parts of the state is still ongoing,” he stated.

The commander also stated that Amotekun had dominated the forests, making them no longer a safe haven for criminals, and allowing farmers to return to their farms.

“What we are saying is that when you see something, quickly say something and let us intervene because if you delay, the delay might be dangerous,” he said.

Vanguard News