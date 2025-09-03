We’re honouring our obligations, Edun tells Islamic Development Bank 

By John Alechenu

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has been honouring its obligations with lenders despite the fiscal constraints and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening ties with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and similar institutions, to deliver transformative development projects across priority sectors, especially infrastructure.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, stated this at the Ministry’s conference room, yesterday.

According to a statement signed by Clement Ezeora, for the Director, Press and Public Relations, speaking during the meeting, Edun, while welcoming the IsDB delegation, described the Bank as a steadfast ally in Nigeria’s development journey since 2005.

He said, “Your visit marks a significant moment in our shared journey of partnership, progress, and purpose. Despite fiscal constraints, Nigeria has continued to honor its obligations, and we deeply value the Bank’s flexibility in aligning with our realities.”

The Minister noted the success of IsDB interventions across education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and innovation, stressing that these projects are “lifelines for communities, engines of growth, and symbols of hope.”

Edun underscored the alignment between Nigeria’s bold economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the IsDB’s 2026-2035 Strategic Framework.

The statement added that, the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, who was represented by the Minister of State for Works, Mohammed Bello Goronyo, emphasized the administration’s prioritization of road infrastructure under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He highlighted the Ilela-Lagos-Sokoto-Badagry economic corridor, describing it as a strategic lifeline that connects Nigeria to the Niger Republic and other African countries.”

Goronyo said, “This corridor is a vital economic artery that will boost trade, create jobs, and lift communities out of poverty. President Tinubu’s commitment to this project”.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, in her remarks, expressed her appreciation for the depth of engagement achieved during the meeting .