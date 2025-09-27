We’re equipping Africans to lead in global luxury events – Oladipupo Akinkunmi

Nigerian-owned luxury brand, Alveena Events, has reinforced its global standing with the successful completion of its Doha Master Class, a prestigious twelve-day retreat and training series designed for event professionals across Africa and beyond.

The programme, hosted at the Millennium Hotel in Doha, was held in two batches between August 24–29 and October 21–26, 2025. It attracted event planners, designers, coordinators, and enthusiasts eager to sharpen their skills and tap into the fast-growing global luxury events sector.

Organised under the leadership of Dr. Oladipupo Akinkunmi Joseph, Founder and Creative Director, and Arc. Mrs. Tolulope Oladipupo, CEO, the masterclass focused on luxury event design, brand positioning, and creativity in premium event spaces. Attendees also enjoyed immersive experiences, including a yacht cruise along Doha’s skyline, desert safari under the stars, and architectural tours of the city.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Dr. Oladipupo stated: “We are committed to equipping African event professionals with world-class skills, ensuring they do not just participate but also lead in shaping the future of luxury events worldwide.”

The Doha edition followed the Kigali Master Class held earlier in June 2025, which had already set a benchmark for training African creatives with global best practices. The Qatar event expanded this blueprint with broader industry engagement and deeper cultural immersion.

Faculty included leading voices in the industry such as Coach Bisi of Trendy Bee Events and other global experts, who delivered practical training and mentorship sessions.

Alveena Events, founded in Nigeria, has become a household name in the luxury events industry. With a string of high-profile projects from the celebrity wedding of Sharon Oja to the 50th birthday celebration of socialite Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) the company has consistently delivered innovative event concepts.

The brand has also been recognised multiple times by the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) as Event Decorator of the Year and continues to drive industry mentorship across Africa.

With the Doha success, Alveena Events has not only cemented its global reputation but also positioned African creativity as a major force in shaping luxury events worldwide.