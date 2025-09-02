We’re building legacy of innovation, excellence in hospitality – Bawuro, Lake Greenfield Chairman



By Audu Adetutu

Lake Greenfield Hotels and Towers has officially opened its doors in the nation’s capital, marking the completion of an ambitious hospitality project that first began in 2017.

Speaking at the grand opening, Chairman of Lake Greenfield Hotels and Towers, Alhaji Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro, described the moment as a dream realized.

“This official opening is a transition from the hotel’s soft-opening which commenced on November 17, 2024, and formally welcomed our first set of guests,” Bawuro said. “Today marks a significant milestone in a journey that started as a bold idea and has now blossomed into a magnificent reality before us.”

The new property boasts over 250 luxury rooms and suites, world-class dining options, conference and banquet halls, a rooftop lounge, gym and swimming pools, and state-of-the-art executive business services.

Guests at Lake Greenfield Hotels and Towers can expect a blend of comfort, culture, and modern elegance. Business travelers will benefit from fully equipped meeting halls, high-speed internet connectivity, and exclusive executive lounges, while leisure visitors will enjoy a variety of relaxation facilities, including infinity pool with panoramic city views, and curated culinary experiences from some of Nigeria’s finest chefs.

Industry experts believe the opening of the hotel will boost Abuja’s hospitality and tourism sector, creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs while positioning the Federal Capital Territory as a growing destination for conferences, lifestyle events, and international tourism.

“This hotel is not just a building it is a statement of excellence and vision,” one guest remarked at the opening ceremony.

“Lake Greenfield represents the new face of Abuja’s hospitality landscape.

“Lake greenfield is not just a business it is a legacy in motion, a beacon of hospitality innovation and excellence”, stated Alhaji Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro.

According to management, the hotel is poised to become a central hub for culture and lifestyle in Abuja. In the coming months, Lake Greenfield Hotels and Towers will host a range of cultural showcases, international conferences, and high-profile events, underlining its vision of becoming one of West Africa’s leading hospitality destinations.

With its blend of luxury and functionality, Lake Greenfield Hotel has set a new benchmark for five-star living in Nigeria’s capital an achievement that reflects both the resilience of its founders and Abuja’s growing status as a global city.