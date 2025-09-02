We’ll train 12m students with market-ready skills — Eniola Cole

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Ambassador Eniola Cole, Founder of The Billaeon Group, has said that her organisation plans to train over 12 million students with skills tailored to meet current labour market demands.

In a statement signed by Cole, she explained that the training will be delivered through The Kingdom International School (KIS), which offers online professional courses accredited by the Skill Development Council Canada.

“We seek to support over 12 million students with current skills required to fit into today’s market realities,” she said.

According to her, the school provides dual certification in courses such as AI for Real Estate, AI in Entrepreneurship, Leadership in Action, and The Theology of Faith. She stressed that the initiative is designed to make education relevant to market needs.

The Billaeon Group, which she leads, has focused on projects in youth leadership, women’s civic participation, governance and community development. Its Raising Young Women programme has trained more than 1,000 women in civic and political leadership, while overall outreach has reached about 48,000 beneficiaries.

Cole first came into the national spotlight in November 2024, when she presented her book Faith in Action: The Chain Breaker at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. She described the event as a symbolic moment in her efforts to support vulnerable communities, noting that her personal experiences of living with sickle cell disease from childhood and the death of her mother in 2009 had shaped her outlook.

“Leadership is not about position but about service,” she said.

The group’s activities have drawn the attention of both local and international partners, with collaborations involving Nigerian officials, lawmakers from Ghana and the United States, as well as organisations such as UN Women.

Looking ahead, Cole said the Billaeon Group will continue to combine education, governance, and mentorship in its programmes, including its annual Billaeon Billionaires Conference, which brings together policymakers and young leaders.