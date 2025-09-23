We’ll take Olojo festival to global level- Osun govt

By Japhet Davidson

The Osun State government has pledged to make the Olojo festival big and recognised globally, even as major sponsors have promised their continued sponsorship of the festival.

This was disclosed during an engagement with Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi with major sponsors and the media at Ooni palace in Ile Ife weekend.

The Olojo Festival, an ancient festival celebrated annually in Ife, Osun State, Nigeria with the theme, Tourism with inclusive growth for cultural rebirth will take place from September 20th to September 29th, 2025, in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, The Commissioner of Tourism and Culture Ojo Abiodun, who represented the Osun state governor stated that the government of Osun state will continue to support the Olojo festival.

“The government will continue to provide continuous support for the festival on an annual basis and will continue to promote the festival even beyond the Nigeria’ s borders,” he added.

On his part, the elated Ooni of Ife, who thanked the various sponsors for their support, offered special prayers for the development of the country and for the major sponsors, and also called for development partnership from corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians for the development of the yearly festival.

According to him, “Yoruba race remains the largest race worldwide with the Olojo Festival as the strongest heritage which is creditably natural.”

In their contributions, the major sponsors , MTN, Seamans Schnaps Adron Homes and Property and Nigeria Breweries Limited, commended the Ooni of Ife for providing peaceful environment in his kingdom and promised their continuos sponsorship of the festival.

Also speaking one of the sponsors, Adenike Ajobo, the Managing Director of Adron Group, who represented the chairman/CEO of Adron Group commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Eniitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, for his wisdom and ever inspiring influence.

He described Olojo Festival, “as an event that powerfully reminds the world that culture is both a bridge to our past and a pathway to inclusive growth for our future. This year’s theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth with Cultural Rebirth,” captures the essence of Olojo’s value to Nigeria and the global community under the visionary leadership of Alayeluwa, Eniitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

“Olojo festival is more than a festival, it is a heritage treasure. It celebrates Ile-Ife as the cradle of Yoruba civilization and projects Nigeria’s rich traditions unto the world stage. It strengthens local economies, draws international attention and inspires unity among diverse people, proving that culture can drive both economic progress and social cohesion.”