We’ll sustain support for state-owned media — Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has pledged sustained government support for state-owned media, with a promise to promote professionalism, fairness, and neutrality in their reportage.

Aiyedatiwa made the commitment after receiving the “Man of the Year” award from Owena Press Limited, publishers of The Hope newspaper, in Akure. The award recognized his contributions to governance and development in the state.

Lauding the improved outlook of The Hope under its new management, the governor noted that credibility and trust remain central to effective journalism.

“For us, media is not just about news dissemination, it is about credibility and trust. That is why this administration will continue to give every necessary support to Owena Press Limited so that The Hope can thrive as a vibrant, independent, and professional platform,” he said.

Represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, Aiyedatiwa added: “We will not allow partisanship or bias to erode its mandate. Fairness, objectivity, and neutrality will remain the guiding principles.”

He further assured of his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for journalists to operate freely and responsibly, stressing that the media’s role in deepening democracy cannot be compromised.

Delivering a lecture titled “Nigerian Democracy: How Patriotic Are Modern-Day Nigerians?”, a former lawmaker, Hon. Demola Ijabiyi, warned that Nigeria’s democracy risks collapse unless urgent reforms are undertaken to restore patriotism among politicians.

Ijabiyi lamented that many leaders place self-interest above national welfare, undermining public trust. Citing research, he described as “alarming” that fewer than 10% of Nigerians are willing to make sacrifices for the nation, compared to Morocco (94%), Pakistan (89%), and Fiji (94%).

He identified corruption, vote-buying, weak institutions, and money politics as key threats to patriotism, while recommending electoral reforms, merit-based appointments, and strong independent institutions to rebuild national loyalty and accountability.

He also welcomed the reintroduction of Civic Education and Nigerian History into the national curriculum, describing it as vital for instilling patriotism and civic responsibility in young Nigerians.

Earlier, Chairman of Owena Press Limited, Mr. Kayode Fasua, highlighted his 11-month stewardship, which included repairing printing machines and vehicles, reviving Weekend Hope, strengthening the paper’s online presence (now attracting over 50,000 daily readers worldwide), and launching The Hope Magazine.

Fasua noted that The Hope remains the only surviving state-owned newspaper in the South-West, attributing its resilience to “providence and good governance.” He assured the public of continued fairness and neutrality in the paper’s reportage.

Other honorees at the event included Barr. Olumuyiwa Adu (Most Accessible Grassroots Politician), Mr. Adeolu Williams (Entrepreneur Icon), Mr. Foluso Aminu (Public Administrator Par Excellence), Dr. Damilola Oshin (Education Icon), Chief Olamide Oladiji (Best Performing Speaker), Prof. Adenike Oladiji (Academic Excellence), and Oba Olajide David Okunato (Community/Media Friendly Award).

Also recognized were Mrs. Tomisin Edu Falade (Game Changer in Political Inclusion), Dr. Samuel Oluranti Oke (Prime Youth Motivator), Senator Remi Okunrinboye (Lifetime Achiever), Mr. David Ajobiewe (Compassionate Grassroots Leader), Otunba Wale Akinlosotu (ICT & Regional Integration Advocate), Prof. Temi Ologunorisa (Reformer in Education), Alhaji Abdul-Hakeem Yayi-Akorede (Outstanding Islamic Leadership), Alhaji Amidu Takuro (Beacon of Integrity), Mr. Anyaku Emmanuel (Excellence Philanthropist), Mr. Segun Omoyofunmi (Youth Advocate), and Mr. Ademola Odudu (Rare Role Model in NURTW).

Adu, while praising The Hope as an “image maker” for Ondo State, urged citizens to support its growth and called on political leaders to rally behind Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Another guest lecturer, Dr. Oludare Marindoti, cautioned that social media had usurped the mentorship role older politicians should play, warning that it was influencing the youth negatively.