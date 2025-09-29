We’ll retire any police officer that fails promotion exams 3 times – PSC Chairman, Argungu

……As 1 AIG, 2 CPs, 11 DCPs & 16 ACPs Undergo Compulsory Promotion Exam

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Hashimu Argungu, has announced that any police officer who fails the compulsory promotion examination three times will be retired from service.

Argungu made this declaration on Monday, September 29, 2025, when 30 senior police officers sat for the promotion examination conducted by the commission at its corporate headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by PSC spokesman Ikechukwu Ani, the exercise marks a new prerequisite for career progression in the Nigeria Police Force.

The officers who participated in the promotion examination include one Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), two Commissioners of Police (CPs), eleven Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and sixteen Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

The examination was held at the Solomon Arase Chairman’s Conference Hall on the 6th floor of the PSC headquarters.

Argungu said the introduction of promotion examinations into the police system was a long overdue innovation, but one that has now come to stay. He emphasized that the measure would restore dignity and professionalism in the Force.

“Any officer that fails the examination three times will be retired at that level for obvious incompetence,” the PSC Chairman warned, stressing that policing in the modern era requires skill, knowledge, and continuous professional development.

He further noted that the commission is paying greater attention to due diligence to avoid errors in promotion, including instances where dead or retired officers were previously elevated.

Present at the exercise were Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (rtd), Justice Christine Ladi Dabup (rtd), DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), DIG Uba Bala Ringim (rtd), and Alhaji Abdulfatah Mohammed, all of whom serve as commissioners in the PSC.