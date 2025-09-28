We’ll redefine dispatch delivery in Nigeria, says GoVeloox CEO

JAM-Forte Logistics Co. Ltd officially launched GoVeloox, a cutting-edge dispatch delivery app that connects users to delivery riders and also aimed at transforming how packages move within Nigerian cities, beginning with the Federal Capital Territory.

The launch event, held at Nova Cinema in Novare Mall, Lugbe, brought together stakeholders from various industries, dispatch riders’ associations, business owners, and technology enthusiasts. The platform, designed and engineered by JAM-Forte Technologies Ltd before being handed over to JAM-Forte Logistics to scale, is being positioned as a major leap toward building one of the largest logistics networks in the country.

One of the high points of the unveiling came when the Commander of the FRSC Lugbe Unit Command, MM Garga, alongside Aliyu A. PAI and IM. Nwajiobi, pledged the agency’s support for the innovation. He commended the vision behind GoVeloox while charging the company to prioritize rider safety. JAM-Forte Logistics and the FRSC also jointly pledged to work together to create a safer and more structured dispatch ecosystem.

Speaking during an interactive session, the Founder of JAM-Forte Logistics, John Akpetimeh Miracle, stressed that GoVeloox was deliberately designed to be accessible to all. “You don’t have to do a special partnership; you just need to install the app and you’re good to go,” he explained, noting that the platform caters seamlessly to individuals and businesses alike.

The Product Manager, Hart Shirley-Grace, demonstrated GoVeloox’s unique features, which include real-time tracking, rider verification and safety tools, PIN-protected package handovers, automated dispute resolution, transparent pricing, and seamless digital payments powered by banking-as-a-service infrastructure.

For years, dispatch services in Nigeria have been plagued by delays, mistrust, and lack of accountability, often leaving riders, businesses, and customers frustrated. GoVeloox, however, introduces a new system built on fairness, safety, and transparency. By ensuring consistent access to orders for riders, dependable delivery channels for businesses, and trackable peace of mind for individuals, the platform bridges the gap between traditional logistics and modern technology.

JAM-Forte Logistics reaffirmed its commitment to building smarter supply chain solutions in Nigeria, describing GoVeloox as its flagship product for shaping the future of logistics. Its innovation partner, JAM-Forte Technologies Ltd, emphasized its continued role in designing scalable digital solutions to power growth for Nigerian businesses.