We’ll make Osun youths job creators – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to equipping youths in the state with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive as job creators rather than job seekers.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Government House Protocol, Soji Ajeigbe, made the disclosure on Monday at a graduation ceremony for 50 Ido-Osun youths trained in Adire making after a two-week training programme.

He added that the initiative was in line with the government’s commitment to empower individuals and also project Osun positively on the global stage, urging traditional institutions as well as private sector organisations to open new frontiers for employment and innovation.

He said, “Let me also assure you that our administration is committed to expanding opportunities for our young people. Through skill acquisition programmes, entrepreneurship support, and partnerships with both traditional institutions and private organisations, we are determined to ensure that Osun youths are not just job seekers but job creators.

“My call today is to simply take this training seriously. Use your new skills wisely and become part of the new wave of creative entrepreneurs who will project the name of Osun positively across the globe.”

Earlier, the Oludo of Ido Osun, Oba Olayinka Oyetunde, who sponsored the initiative, urged participants to seize the opportunity to become self-sufficient.

In his words, “my message to the participants is to see this as a great opportunity that they can be self-dependent and self-instructive. Among the participants, are students from Secondary schools, Tertiary Institutions, and graduates. This is an opportunity to carve out a means of livelihood. The training is the first of its kind and in a few months, the second batch will be initiated.”

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Tawio Adio, commended the monarch for the initiative, adding that it will empower her to achieve her dream of being self-sufficient.

