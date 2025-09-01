‘Well deserved’ – Netizens hail Simon Ekpa’s conviction in Finland

Simon Ekpa in court

Netizens have begun expressing delight over the sentencing of Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafra agitator, to six years in prison after finding him guilty of multiple terrorism-related offences.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, the Päijät-Häme district court in Finland ruled that Ekpa incited terrorism and participated in the activities of a terrorist organisation between August 2021 and November 2024.

According to Finnish newspaper Yle, the judges said Ekpa had used his “significant social media following” to escalate tensions in Nigeria’s south-east.

Several reactions drawn from X show excitement over the ruling.

Ifeanyichukwu @Myka_veli wrote, “See how dejected Simon Ekpa looks. He finally realised he messed up. Useless piece of sh!t. You can’t destabilise the South East all the way from Finland and go scot-free.”

Nwachukwu Chigozie @Chigozie010203 commented, “Does it not bother you that someone can be somewhere in Finland and America and yet have so much influence on grown men and women in Nigeria? So much so that the môron can send them to their death and they will gladly obey? Look at Simon Ekpa for example, how was that cow able to convince normal people that he is bringing them freedom???”

Chude @chude__ said, “Simon Ekpa’s sentencing will serve as a lesson to those who migrate abroad, sponsor terrorism, and believe they are untouchable due to foreign government protection.

“One single diplomatic latter will put you behind bars, your foreign passports means nothing, and cannot shield your involvement in the act of terrorism and other shady deals. These Western don’t really give a damn about you!”

@kpakpando_Orsu1 commented, “This criminal terrorist, simon ekpa @simon_ekpa who led the destructive campaign of murder, arson, cannibalism, and economic sabotage against Ndigbo, has rightly been convicted of terrorism in Finland, where he is based and from where he orchestrated his heinous activities against our people in Orsu, Orlu, Ihiala, Okigwe and the rest of Alaigbo. May the same fate befall his supporters and sponsors.

“May all those who participated directly or indirectly in these campaigns, which have gravely depleted Ndigbo’s human, political, and material resources, meet their Waterloo swiftly. If not by human hands, then by the gods who guard our land, whom they have gravely offended. Iseee.”

Chinasa Nworu @ChinasaNworu wrote, “Let’s make it clear again, media houses calling Simon Ekpa an IPOB leader or kingpin should desist from tagging him as an IPOB member.

Since the rendition of Mazi Nnmadi Kanu we have made it clear, that this auto pilot chief is not an IPOB member talkless of being a leader.”

@woye1 noted, “Fake Prime Minister Simon Ekpa has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for terrorism. He will be deported after six years to face new charges in Nigeria. Congratulations Nigeria.”

@Maxajee said, “This is good news for the people of Nigeria, both at home and in the diaspora. The conviction of Simon Ekpa sets a great example for those who believe that the path to a better nation involves terrorizing the very people they’re claiming to protect.

“This is the same fate I’m praying for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It’s about time people started taking responsibility for the trouble they’ve caused over the years.”

Onyebuchi Onyibest @OnyebuchiO45673 reacted thus, “Simon Ekparima the prime Miπister of Autopilot government in Desert cry out in court after receiving sentence. Simon Ekpa take heart your next life you will be taking it je je.”

@lollylarry1 wrote, “Simon Ekpa has been convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment in Finland. After that, he’ll be deported to Nigeria to come and ‘do more jail’. I told him.”