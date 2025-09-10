We’ll brand Nigeria as global culinary powerhouse — Modupeola Olumegbon Kalejaiye, accountant turned gourmet caterer

A princess of the Olumegbon royal family of Lagos, Modupeola Olumegbon Kalejaye launched her professional career at one of the so called Big 4 consulting firms, Ernst & Young, where she honed her skills as an auditor. But far from getting drowned in the spreadsheets, she launched a poetry collection in 2019 which was adopted and approved by the Lagos State Educational and Examination Board. Not one to rest on her oars, her entrepreneurial journey proves equally vibrant. As the Founder and Chief Executive of Modupe’s Kitchen, she has reimagined African continental cuisine and exotic tropical desserts with flair and authenticity. What began as a culinary passion soon blossomed into a brand ecosystem, giving birth to two thriving ventures that reflect her belief in creativity as a tool for economic empowerment. For Modupeola, entrepreneurship isn’t just about profit, it’s about purpose, legacy, and creating legitimate avenues for sustainable income in a changing world.

As a fresh Ernst&Young accountant, Modupe took sandwiches and ofada rice to the office to sell. Eventually, her manager encouraged her to go all in, a piece of advice that she took to heart. “She said, you are making more money from your catering than from your salary, why not just go in fully? I thought of it as very good advice and I resigned and started my business”. As the brand grew, so did the vision and her product lines. She was just 24 when she plunged head first into the sticky world of business just a few years ago, at an age when most people are still figuring themselves out.

“Honestly, I didn’t have a grand plan either. What I did have was clarity. I knew my passion, and I knew my purpose. I didn’t just want to cook; I wanted to create experiences. Food, to me, is more than nourishment; it’s art, it’s culture, it’s memory. It’s how we celebrate, how we connect. I wanted to build something that reflected all of that. “I enrolled in catering school in 2012, just before starting university and have steadily honed my culinary skills ever since. Creativity has always come naturally to me, and I’ve seamlessly woven that passion into the heart of my business. “Growing up, I was surrounded by flavors and stories. My grandfather was a tailor, and watching him stitch dreams into fabric left a deep impression on me. He didn’t just make clothes, he made people feel seen. That’s what I wanted to do with food. So I started small. A few orders here and there.

And slowly, Modupe’s Kitchen was born not just as a business, but as a movement. Modupe’s Kitchen began as a full-service culinary brand offering all types of meals and pastries for indoor and outdoor celebrations, personal or corporate. From traditional Nigerian dishes to continental favorites, we became known for flavor, flair, and unforgettable presentation. “As the brand grew, so did my vision. From Modupe’s Kitchen came our desserts arm, a sweet sanctuary for ice cream, cookies, parfaits, and indulgent treats. Then came the cakes arm, where we craft bespoke cakes for every occasion, weddings, birthdays, intimate milestones. Each brand was born from the same heartbeat: to make every celebration unforgettable”. Her philosophy is simple, she tells Vanguard. Create with purpose, serve with excellence and grow with integrity. “Business, for me, isn’t just about profit margins but about impact. I believe in building brands that solve problems, spark joy, set standards, and elevate others. Whether it’s a savory meal, a decadent dessert or a luxury cake, everything we produce must be intentional, innovative, and inspiring. It must carry a story, a standard, and a soul.

“I also believe innovation is a duty. If you’re not evolving, y o u ’ r e dissolving. That’s why I’ve pioneered products like ice cream popsicles and gourmet gummy bears, the first of their kind in Nigeria. I don’t follow trends; I set them. And yes, my grandfather ’s tailoring business shaped me. He taught me that entrepreneurship is about craft, character, and community. He didn’t just run a factory, he built relationships. That’s the kind of legacy I want to build, even more”. Running an innovative business, according to Modupeola, has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, equal parts thrilling and humbling. “Being a young woman in business in Nigeria comes with its own set of challenges.

You’re underestimated, overlooked, and sometimes even dismissed. But I’ve learned to turn doubt into fuel. I let my work speak louder than any stereotype. People complain about price but I prioritise quality over quantity”. And yes, I’ve innovated boldly. I’m proud to be the first and only small entrepreneur in Nigeria to create ice cream popsicles, gourmet gummy bears and several upcoming products that will redefine the dessert space. These aren’t just novelties they’re proof that Nigerian culinary brands can be global trendsetters”. Though hers is a private business, Modupeola believes government can still create a more enabling environment.

“We need r e a l infrastructure and intentional support. This would make a difference. Also, access to affordable commercial kitchens and food labs, grants and funding for culinary innovation, celebration and showcase of culinary talent, export support for Nigeria made gourmet products and public-private partnerships for training and mentorship. If the government invests in creative entrepreneurs, we won’t just grow our economy; we’ll brand Nigeria as a global culinary powerhouse”. In an environment where a young woman in business is barely acknowledged, let alone taken seriously, Modupe has had strong grounds to quit. On the journey so far, she said, “Society is beginning to see me not just as a young lady who cooks, but as a visionary entrepreneur. That shift didn’t happen overnight. It took consistency, excellence, and a refusal to shrink myself. So far, the journey has been beautifully intense and deeply personal. I’ve cried, I’ve celebrated, I’ve failed, and I’ve soared. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’ve built three brands from scratch and created a legacy I’m proud of. “Do I want to continue? Absolutely. Do I have regrets? None. Every challenge taught me something. Every win reminded me of why I started. I’m building an empire one meal, one dessert, one cake at a time. And I’m just getting started’, she said.

My Hustle,

