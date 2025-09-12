We’ll be fair, just to all candidates – ALPSPN Electoral Committee

The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, (ALPSPN), has inaugurated its electoral committee to conduct its National election into various positions.

According to the official memoir from the Association, a 9-man electoral committee will oversee this year’s election, which include, Chief (Dr) Nzeribe Okegbue, Chairman, Chief Francis Uzamere, Vice, Hon. Chinedu Egbenumolise, Secretary, Hon. (Mrs) Patience Ogbodo, Asst. Secretary, while other members are, Dr. Reuben Attah, Alh. Yekini Oladejo, Mr. Isaiah Onoja Mathew, Mr. Sunday Ameh, and Mr. Solomon Adeleke.

Meanwhile, Dr. Okegbue has commended the Association’s National President, Dr. Chris Adigwu for finding him and other members worthy to conduct a free and credible election, assuring that they will be proactive and, ensure fairness to all. He highlighted that the Association has one thousand private security companies membership, creating millions of jobs both in Urban and rural areas-a vibrant effort towards economic development.

Also, the electoral body has released its guidelines, citing Article VI, Section 2(m) of its Constitution to determine the modalities for the conduct of the election into various prospective elective positions. This was contained in the Committee’s press release, jointly signed by the Chairman, and Secretary, highlighting qualifications for the election:

“A candidate must be in a good financial standing; meaning that he or she must not be owing any dues, levies, pledges, or other financial obligations to the Association. A candidate must have been a continuous, regular, and financial member of the Association for a minimum of two consecutive years (evidence must be provided. Candidate must hold a renewed operating licence for two consecutive years, covering 2023 to date (evidence of licence must be provided).”

“Any candidate vying for the positions of National President, National Vice President, or National Secretary must have previously held an Executive or Committee position at the National, Zonal or State level of ALPSPN. Any candidate vying for the positions of National President, National Vice President, National Secretary must have a minimum of ten years’ experience as a Security Practitioner in the private security industry. For all other elective positions, a minimum of five years’ experience is required. Candidate must be the owner, part owner, shareholder, or director of a licensed security company. Evidence of company registration documents, such as Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) forms (e.g. Form C07, CAC 2A/C02, etc.) Must be provided. Candidate must provide evidence of payment of company tax. No candidate is allowed to run for same office more than two terms.”

The duo further said, that the sales of Expression forms will begin next week Monday and end on 6th October, 2025, while physical screening of candidates is on November 8, as AGM/Submission of delegate lists will take place before the election proper on November 13.

The Chairman, reassured members and prospective candidates that, the electoral committee will not compromise standard, that since the association’s election is every three years, it would be good to maintain and sustain standards. This is even as he stressed the need for Chief Executive officers to participate fully in the association electoral process by picking forms and contesting for national positions to move the association forward. According to him, the positions are, National President, Vice, National Secretary, Assistant, National Treasurer. National Fin. Secretary. National Publicity Secretary, National Socials/Welfare Officer, National Program coordinator, National Provost Marshal, National Legal Adviser, and National Internal Auditor.

Dr. Okegbue, expressed gratitude to the incumbent president and his executives for trusting the committee with such a huge responsibility, reiterating the committee’s readiness to conduct free, fair and acceptable election.