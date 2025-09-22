Welfare: Workers in Chevron locations appeal to Olu of Warri to intervene

The indigenous workers in Chevron locations have carried out a peaceful protest against Chevron Nigeria Limited over alleged failure to implement the agreements for workers welfare.



They appealed to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to intervene, in order to avert looming protest in the oil riched region.

The workers in chevron locations, operating in the Onshore/Escravos Region, appealed to the Olu of Warri to intervene in the ongoing protest concerning the implementation of agreements previously reached with chevron management.

Speaking on their behalf in Warri, spokesperson for the protesting workers, Williams Ebo, said:‎ “These agreements were established following a dialogue with the Chevron representatives. However, the terms remain unfulfilled, and we are left with no option but to seek Your Majesty’s fatherly intervention.

“‎The negotiated demands (10 in number) are as follows:

“‎Implementation of the new salary rate/payday; monthly medical allowance; payment of severance (take-home) benefits; monthly retirement allowance; conversion of 70% of community contract workers to direct staff; daily transportation allowance; ‎13th-month salary payment; ‎production bonus; ‎provision of three daily meals (not just lunch); and inclusion of community workers in annual advanced technical and safety trainings.

“For over three decades, we, the community workers in chevron locations have contributed significantly to chevron’s operations under hazardous conditions, yet we have been denied essential benefits such as health and medical insurance.

“This has negatively impacted our well-being and security, despite the well-known importance of health insurance in safeguarding both personal health and financial stability.

“‎Therefore, we earnestly request His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse 111 ( CFR ) Olu of Warri, our revered father and King, to mediate in this matter and help bring about a peaceful resolution to the ongoing protest by host community workers in chevron locations.

“‎Additionally, we respectfully call on Nigerian Senate, through Senator Joel Onowakpo Thomas, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content and representative of the Delta South Senatorial District, to collaborate with His Majesty in ensuring that Chevron Nigeria Limited honors its commitments to its host community workers.

“‎May Your Majesty’s reign continue in peace and prosperity.”