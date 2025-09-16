We won’t allow hijacking of S-East PDP – Egwu

PDP flags

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – The national vice chairman, South East zone,of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Chief Chidibere Goodluck Egwu, has warned that any attempt to hijack the party in the zone would be resisted to ensure that PDP wins the 2027 election.

He explained that the PDP remains the platform of justice, equity, and democratic engagement, and will not allow its structures to be hijacked or manipulated by individuals with no legal or moral standing in the party.

Egwu stated this in a statement he signed with the zonal organising secretary, Hon.Mike Ahumibe, while reacting to an alleged stakeholders’ meeting scheduled to hold at the Government House,Enugu, tomorrow.

The party described the scheduled meeting as inappropriate, unconstitutional, and of no binding effect on the structures of PDP in the South East zone.

It warned that the former zonal chairman of the party, Chief Ali Odefa, had ceased to be a member of the PDP following his expulsion by his ward and local government chapters of the party in Ebonyi State.

The statement read;’The attention of the South East Zonal leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to an invitation circulating to selected stakeholders, purporting to convene a “Crucial Stakeholders Meeting” of the PDP South East Zone on Wednesday, 17th September 2025, at the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu.

“The PDP South East Zone categorically states that such a meeting is inappropriate, unconstitutional, and of no binding effect on the structures of our party in the zone.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Constitution of our great party is explicit that the only person empowered to convene meetings of the South East Zonal organ of the party is the South East Zonal vice Chairman. That office is duly occupied by Chief Chidiebere Goodluck, who is the recognized leader of the PDP in the South East Zone.

“It is important to clarify that Chief Ali Odefa has ceased to be a member of the PDP following his valid expulsion by his Ward and Local Government Chapter, a decision which has since been upheld by a competent court of jurisdiction.

“Consequently, any attempt by him or his proxies to summon meetings in the name of the PDP South East Zone is not only illegal but a deliberate act of mischief aimed at misleading our members and causing avoidable confusion.

“The authentic Zonal leadership under Chief Chidiebere Goodluck is already making necessary arrangements, in collaboration with joint conveners drawn from the five South Eastern states, to summon a genuine South East Stakeholders Meeting.

This will be duly announced, with proper notice, and will be focused on uniting our members, consolidating our structures, and strengthening our collective resolve to reposition the PDP as the true voice of Ndi Igbo within the Nigerian federation.”

The PDP further urged the stakeholders across the South East Zone to ignore the meeting of September 17th, 2025,as it is not recognized by the party’s constitution.