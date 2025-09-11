We want to highlight Nigeria’s authentic culinary heritage – Hala

Lagos Continental Hotel’s Ekaabo Restaurant

… elevates Sunday brunch with food, music

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Lagos Continental Hotel, Nigeria’s tallest five-star luxury property, is redefining weekend dining in the city with its signature Sunday Brunch — an experience that blends fine cuisine, live entertainment and panoramic views of Victoria Island’s skyline.

Far from being just another buffet, the hotel’s Sunday Brunch has quickly become a lifestyle ritual for Lagosians seeking to unwind in style.

Guests are welcomed to a spread that features everything from freshly baked pastries and seafood platters to live cooking stations where chefs whip up international favourites alongside Nigerian delicacies with a contemporary twist.

According to the hotel’s Food and Beverage team, the brunch is designed to “take guests on a culinary journey around the world without leaving Lagos.”

The variety spans Mediterranean, Asian and African flavours, paired with champagne, curated cocktails and fresh juices.

The Group General Manager, Continental Hotels in Nigeria, Karl Hala, said they want to highlight Nigeria’s authentic culinary heritage at the hotel with the sourcing of their ingredients directly from the farms.

“We just have to take it into the mind of everybody and say, yeah, let’s buy locally. We buy more locally, we produce more foods, menus with the produce we can get. The food business is amazing if you think about it.”

He said they have visited many farms sourcing for organic food, “everybody benefits with it.

There are a lot of farms. We’re talking about tilapia and goat farms. So all of that we need to take to our heart. So the instructions given to our chefs, go out and look at the goat, look at the fish and the cassava farms. It’s all there. So we want to be part of that. We want to develop that.”

Beyond the food, the atmosphere makes the Sunday Brunch an event in itself. Live bands and acoustic performances provide a soothing backdrop.

Families are also not left out. With dedicated children’s menus and fun activities, the brunch creates a wholesome outing for parents and kids alike, making it more than just a couple’s treat or corporate networking stop.

Speaking on the appeal, a regular guest, Frank Adejare, described it as “a perfect Sunday indulgence — where great food meets great vibes.”

For the Lagos Continental Hotel, the Sunday Brunch is also about cementing its place in the city’s hospitality and lifestyle scene.

As Lagos continues to evolve as a cosmopolitan hub, such curated experiences highlight the city’s growing appetite for luxury leisure in line with global metropolitan trends.

With its fusion of taste, music and ambience, the Lagos Continental Hotel’s Sunday Brunch is not just a meal — it is becoming one of Lagos’ most talked-about weekend traditions.

