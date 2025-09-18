We need curricula that prepare learners for future – Dr. Fiyin

By Adetutu Audu

Dr. Fiyin, a U.S.-based Nigerian doctoral researcher, who is carving out a path that reimagines education not as a local construct but as a global mission, has stressed the need for curricula that prepare learners for the future.

For Dr. Fiyin, curriculum design is central to this transformation. “We need curricula that prepare learners not just for today, but for the future,” she explains. Embedding digital literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving into every subject is essential, she argues. Yet, she emphasizes that global relevance must always be balanced with cultural grounding: “If learners can see themselves in the content, they’ll be more engaged and empowered to apply knowledge in real-world contexts.”

Policy, she believes, is another critical lever for change. From broadband access to affordable devices and teacher training,

she calls for equity-centered policies that bring all learners along. She highlights the need for ethical frameworks around AI in education,

particularly regarding student data protection and fairness. “Innovation must be sustainable, and that means governments, the private sector, and communities must all work together.”

When it comes to technology, Dr. Fiyin is both hopeful and cautious. “Technology is a double-edged sword,” she says.

While it can democratize learning by connecting students to global resources, poor planning risks leaving entire groups behind.

For her, success lies in pairing technology with mentorship, training, and cultural adaptation, ensuring it empowers rather than excludes.

Inclusion, too, is non-negotiable. “Every learner regardless of background, ability, or location deserves the opportunity to thrive,”

she notes. Inclusive development, in her view, goes beyond access to truly co-creating solutions with communities.

Whether it’s the gifted child in a bustling city or the underserved learner in a rural village, technology must serve all.

Looking ahead, Dr. Fiyin is energized by the potential of personalization at scale. “Imagine a system where learners move at their own pace, guided by data, mentorship, and community support, not just grades or rigid exams. We’re getting closer to that vision with AI, adaptive platforms, and strong human-centered design.”

Her work has not gone unnoticed. Dr. Haynes Ingrid, a leading voice in Texas education, describes Dr. Fiyin’s research as “a groundbreaking approach to closing the education gap.” He notes, “Her ability to blend policy, curriculum, and technology with the cultural and community realities of learners is setting a powerful new standard for innovation in education.”

When asked what advice she would give to young professionals aspiring to have global impact in education, Dr. Fiyin is quick to point to both values and skills. “Start with your voice, your story, your perspective, your values. Then add skills: learn technology, understand education systems, and embrace collaboration. And most importantly, think globally. Change begins in one classroom, one school, one community, but when it’s done right, it echoes across the world.”

Her journey, from Nigeria to the United States, exposed her to diverse education systems and challenges, experiences that now guide her vision of creating inclusive, technology-driven learning models that can thrive anywhere.