‘We don’t monitor such’: GWR rejects Mandy Kiss’ ‘100 men in one day’ attempt

Guinness World Records (GWR) has rejected a controversial plan by Nigerian content creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, better known as Mandy Kiss, to ‘take in 100 men in a single day’.

The controversial attempt has sparked widespread attention online, with many expressing shock and disbelief at Mandy Kiss’ audacity to want to ‘sleep with’ 100 men in a single day.

In response to the attempt, GWR stated: “This is not a record we monitor.”

This is not a record we monitor — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 23, 2025

Mandy Kiss had on Monday revealed via Instagram that she planned to carry out the controversial attempt on October 30.

She also shared a flier bearing the GWR logo, which claimed the event would be held in Ikorodu, Lagos, though no specific venue was disclosed.

According to the flier sighted by Vanguard, the target was to engage with “100 men” within 24 hours.

Mandy Kiss, often referring to herself as the “President of Olosho,” has drawn public attention for her bold and controversial lifestyle choices.

Vanguard News