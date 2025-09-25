We Are the Abikus: Ogochukwu Bibiana Ossai’s defining contribution to Nigerian speculative fiction

Ogochukwu Bibiana Ossai

By Kenneth Oboh

In contemporary Nigerian literature, few voices are emerging with as much resonance as Ogochukwu Bibiana Ossai. Her short story, “We Are the Abikus,” has carved out a unique place in the global literary conversation, distinguishing her as a writer whose craft bridges folklore, speculative imagination, and the lived realities of cultural memory. Published to critical recognition, the work was spotlighted by ReactorMag in 2025 as one of the year’s “must-read” speculative fiction pieces, an accolade that situates Ossai within an international circle of innovative writers.

At the heart of “We Are the Abikus” lies the reimagining of a Yoruba cosmology often whispered across generations: the story of abiku, spirit children who oscillate between life and death. Ossai does not merely retell this narrative; she reinvents it. Through lyrical prose and layered symbolism, she positions the abiku as both a metaphor and a character, a vessel through which themes of resilience, grief, and memory are interrogated. The reception of We Are the Abikus underscores its significance. A good example of this is ReactorMag’s recognition which places Ossai alongside award-winning authors in speculative fiction. Such inclusion affirms her growing international stature as a Nigerian writer, as well as a global literary figure shaping how African traditions intersect with modern storytelling.

For Nigerian literature, “We Are the Abikus” is more than an isolated achievement. It joins a growing body of works that prove speculative fiction can carry the weight of cultural history while opening doors to new genres and audiences. Writers like Nnedi Okorafor and Akwaeke Emezi have already illuminated this path, and Ossai continues the trajectory with her own distinctive voice. Her contribution ensures that Nigerian storytelling is not confined to realism or tradition alone but expands confidently into realms of imagination and possibility.

The critical attention garnered by We Are the Abikus also highlights the importance of platforms that champion African voices in global contexts—showing what is possible when Nigerian myths are given the freedom to converse with the world. For readers, We Are the Abikus is more than a story; it is an experience. It is a haunting meditation on life and death, a celebration of resilience, and a reminder that Nigerian literature continues to evolve in bold and unpredictable directions. And for Ogochukwu Bibiana Ossai, it is a milestone achievement, a work that has brought her international recognition, affirming her place as one of the defining literary voices of her generation.

Looking ahead, Ossai is channeling her energies into a young adult fantasy thriller that blends Nigerian myth, contemporary struggles, and universal themes of grief, resilience, and empowerment. The novel follows Chiasoka, a teenager who discovers her power as a Veinweaver, someone who can manipulate life and death, while confronting the conspiracy that destroyed her family. Ossai’s ambition does not stop at writing. She hopes to create bridges between the Nigerian and international literary communities, curating workshops, publishing platforms, and collaborative projects that increase visibility for African writers. She sees her dual identity — Nigerian-born and U.S.-based as a unique vantage point, one that enables her to connect worlds and expand the conversation around literature.