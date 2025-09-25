We are moving away from outdated, reactive policing to intelligence rooted in data – IGP Egbetokun

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has said the Nigeria Police Force is transitioning from outdated, reactive policing methods to a modern, intelligence-driven system anchored on data, memory, and predictive analysis.

Egbetokun made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the opening of a training session for operatives who will manage the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Database Systems across zonal, divisional, and state commands nationwide.

“Without data, there is no memory. Without memory, there is no justice. But with data, there is no hiding place for criminals,” he stated.

He described the Criminal Database Systems as the heartbeat of intelligence-led policing, designed to track repeat offenders across jurisdictions, detect crime patterns, facilitate seamless intelligence sharing, and support prosecutions with credible evidence.

According to him, the system will also integrate Nigeria’s policing framework with global platforms such as INTERPOL, the African Union Border Programme, and UNODC structures, thereby ensuring criminals can no longer exploit borders or weak records to evade justice.

Emphasizing the importance of the training, Egbetokun urged participants to approach their roles with professionalism, discipline, and integrity, stressing that every record entered or verified is a vital tool in the fight against crime.

He further noted that the initiative forms a key component of the ongoing Police Reform Agenda aimed at ending the era of scattered files and forgotten cases.

“Consistent record-keeping is not just an operational necessity, but also a pathway to rebuilding public trust in the Police Force,” the IGP added.