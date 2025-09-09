We are alive by God’s mercy, not our brilliance, Adeboye tells Legal practitioners

…shares personal testimony, urges congregation to seek divine mercy

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS — The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has told Nigerians—especially legal practitioners—that human existence and achievements are sustained only by the mercy of God, not personal brilliance.

Speaking at the September thanksgiving and prayer service themed “Divine Mercy” on Sunday at the RCCG national headquarters, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Metta, Adeboye stressed that being alive is itself evidence of God’s mercy.

“The fact that we are still alive today is of the mercy of God. When you consider the various ways a fellow could die, you will know that you are alive not because you are clever but because of the Lord’s mercy,” he said.

To illustrate, he shared a personal testimony from his university days. Known for his mastery of mathematics and tutoring classmates, he recalled an examination in which he suddenly went blank despite his preparation.

“I read all eight questions and was totally blank. I began sweating and was about to walk out when a certain hand kept me seated. Suddenly, the solutions became clear. I answered all eight questions and asked the examiner to mark any five. That was God’s mercy,” he recounted.

Adeboye, however, cautioned that God’s mercy is conditional, citing the scripture: “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.” He warned that those who refuse to show mercy may face dire consequences, saying: “There is trouble for the unmerciful. The result can be destruction without remedy.”

He added that God’s patience is not limitless: “There comes a time when God decides enough is enough. For those who continually reject His call, the outcome can be very serious.”

Addressing journalists after the service, Pastor Dele Balogun, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration, urged Nigeria’s legal professionals to act with fairness and equity.

“If we want justice in this nation, they have a critical role to play,” he said, adding that the church prays for and anoints professionals in different sectors to remind them to serve with the fear of God.

Balogun also disclosed that more than 2,000 needy individuals received rice distributions during the service, stressing that mercy must be reflected in both spiritual and practical actions.

“You cannot say you want mercy from God and at the same time engage in kidnapping, corruption, murder, or theft,” he cautioned.

The thanksgiving service was attended by prominent members of the legal community, including the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Arinola Dipeolu; Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara; Justice Ladiran Akintola and his wife, Prof. Simisola Akintola; Justice Oluyinka Gbajabiamila; Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Ogun State Attorney-General, Oluwemimo Ogunde, SAN; and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, among others.