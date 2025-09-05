WC qualifiers: Super Eagles face more pressure as South Africa, Benin win

Super Eagles

Nigeria’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has grown more complicated after South Africa and Benin Republic recorded vital wins on Friday, leaving the Super Eagles trailing in Group C.

The Eagles will host Rwanda on Saturday at the Victor Attah International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for the first of two crucial qualifiers. However, the stakes have risen significantly, with two of their main rivals now sitting comfortably above them in the standings.

Earlier in the day, South Africa dismantled Lesotho 3-0 to climb to 16 points, while Benin Republic defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in Abidjan, moving up to 11 points.

Nigeria, by contrast, remain on just seven points. Even if the Super Eagles beat Rwanda, they would still be stuck in third place behind Bafana Bafana and Benin.

The situation heightens the importance of Tuesday’s away clash against South Africa, a fixture that could make or break Nigeria’s qualification hopes.