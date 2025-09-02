Warri Federal Constituency: We reject recent INEC’s ward delineation – Itsekiri reaffirms

Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality in Delta state has rejected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delineation of Wards, Polling Units in the Warri Federal Constituency saying, the Commission has robbed them of what actually belongs to them.

Reaffirming its earlier stand In a communique issued at the end of a Press conference held in Ugbuwangue community, Warri South Local Government Area, yesterday, the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, noted that they are not against the Supreme Court judgement but insisted it must be based on fairness, equity, and justice from INEC.

According to the communique, there is much biasness and illegality that are associated with execution of the said judgment which revealed, going by the co-ordinates, the polling units and wards that are created by INEC do not correspondent with the actual location on ground.

They have therefore called on the Federal Government to set up an independent commission of inquiry to prove the action of INEC on the redelineation exercise that it created fathom polling units and wards in Federal Constituency.

The communique presented by Chief Brown Mene on behalf of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality read in part; “As law abiding citizens, we are not against the execution of Supreme Court order on the redelineation of Warri Federal Constituency Polling Units, Wards, we demand fairness, equity and justice from INEC”.

“We reject the proposal of April 4, 2025 on Polling Units and wards delineation in its entity”.

The people also demand that after the thorough investigation,any of the officers found wanting in the entire exercise should be disciplined to serve as deterent to others.

Continuing; “At the end of the Commission of inquiry, INEC officials and other office holders found culpable in INEC shrouds regarded as Polling Units and Wards redelineation of Warri Federal Constituency should be appropriately punished to act as deterrent to others with the intention of similar course of action”

The people also demand the immediate implementation of all judicial decisions in Warri Federal Constituency including the court of appeal judgement on the 10- ward structure of Warri South Local Government Area.

According to the statement, the people are optimistic that if the Federal Government can this needful, justice would have been served.

The press conference was attended by many Illustrious sons and daughters of the Iwere land including former Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Vincent Uduaghan, among others.