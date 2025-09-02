Ward Delineation: investigate, prosecute INEC officials over alleged compromise,Itsekiri Nation tells FG

Itsekiri Nation, has called on the Federal Government to investigate and prosecute Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, found culpable in the controversial ward and unit delineation exercise, purportedly carried out in Warri Federal Constituency, describing the report released afterwards by the Commission as fraudulent.

The position of Itsekiri Nation, was laid bare during an enlarged media briefing held in Warri, Delta State, yesterday.

Chief Brown Mene, who addressed newsmen shortly before two members of Warri Reclamation Thrust; Bright Omaghomi and Tsaye Mene, did graphic illustration of the controversial outcome of INEC’s report, stated that the action of officials of the Commission, who were allegedly compromised, was causing great embarrassment to INEC.

Mene called on the Federal Government to set up an independent Commission of Inquiry, to probe the actions of INEC on the re-delineation exercise that “created phantom polling units and wards in the Warri Federal Constituency.”

While stating that Itsekiri Nation is not against the execution of the Supreme Court Order on the re- delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency, Chief Mene, averred that the technical sections, which dissected the coordinates of the polling units and wards created by INEC, do not correspond with the actual locations on ground.

Itsekiri Nation demanded the immediate implementation of all judicial decisions in the Warri Federal Constituency, including the Court of Appeal judgment on ten (10) Ward structure in Warri South Local Government Area, “for which there is no appeal.”

Secretary of the respected Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Sir. Sunny Amorighoye Mene, who also spoke during the media parley, explained: “Contrary to the claim of Honourable George Timinimi and ors in the suit, and that of the Ijaw and Urhobo of Warri Federal Constituency, the Supreme Court did not at any time in the judgment declare or hold that the wards and polling units of the Warri Federal Constituency are fake and fictitious. It did not also hold that the INEC voters register is fake and fictitious.

“Outside the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the only legal instrument to guide INEC in their enforcement of the Supreme Court judgment is the provisions of section 40(2) of the electoral act 2022, which provides clarity on what INEC is expected to do using the electoral register of voters.”

According to Sir Mene, section 40(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, mandates INEC to establish adequate number of polling units in each registration area or electoral ward and shall allot voters to such polling units.

The Itsekiri leader, stated that the law does not permit INEC to create, recognize or alter communities, local government areas or conduct population census, saying only a court of law can determine which ethnic group(s) own places.

“INEC has done ALL of the above in their field work, by embarking on the compilation of the list of communities in Warri South-West, Warri North and Warri South local Government Areas in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

“INEC can only rely on empirically valid voters register (which includes bio data) in its records and the geophysical spread of same in the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment.

“In exercising its power of Constituency, ward and polling unit delineation or alteration, the commission must rely on the provisions of the Electoral Act, section 40(2).

“The Constitution does not empower INEC to act on the basis of contrived and unofficial population figures, arising from aerial views, Google maps etc. It also does not empower INEC to determine the ownership of territories, nor does it empower it to create any imaginary communities as INEC has done in their field work.

“Any attempt by INEC to act outside these prescribed conditions would render such actions ultra vires and constitutionally invalid”, Sir Mene, emphasized.