War on Drug Abuse: Marwa urges families to acquire drug test kits

Brig General Buba Marwa

… Says early intervention key to protecting children

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has urged families to acquire drug test kits for home use as part of preventive efforts against substance abuse among young people.

Speaking at the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Competition in Abuja, Marwa stressed that early detection was crucial to preventing addiction.

“Drug abuse robs young people of the bright future that rightfully belongs to them. It is not just an individual tragedy; it is a national loss,” he said. “We must remain close to our children, give them attention, and never ignore the warning signs.”

Marwa commended DEPOWA for using sports as a platform for sensitization under the theme “Live Free, Stay Clean.” He encouraged schools to set up drug-free clubs, assuring that the NDLEA was ready to support them in creating awareness and prevention programmes.

In her remarks, DEPOWA President, Mrs. Oghogho Gwabin Musa, said the initiative was designed to empower secondary school students to lead drug-free lives through engagement, awareness, and positive peer influence.

She noted that the four-week programme, which will culminate on October 16, 2025, aims to sustain awareness of substance abuse and its dangers, especially among adolescents vulnerable to peer pressure and misinformation.

Mrs. Musa acknowledged the support of partners, including the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and commended the NDLEA for its rehabilitation and sensitization initiatives nationwide.