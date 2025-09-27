WapTV unveils exciting changes ahead of 13th anniversary celebrations

By Benjamin Njoku

Ahead of its 13th anniversary celebrations, on 1st October 2025, wapTV , has announced several upcoming changes in its programming which would further increase the content tailormade and targeted towards the Gen Z generation; while also growing the overall entertainment being enjoyed by millions of wapTV viewers of other ages worldwide.

In a statement, the Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga said “One major improvement in wapTV’s new programming would be introduction of fresh young presenters who would be coming onboard to join our existing OAPs.

“This ongoing extensive repackaging exercise also includes the construction of more aesthetic sets, creation of fresh inserted contents, acquisition of new ultramodern equipment to improve picture quality, more partnerships with youth-oriented event organisers, and a few awesome surprises.”

The two popular wapTV shows currently being repackaged are “Kookoorookoo Morning” show – a unique Breakfast Show which is a fusion of Entertainment, Information and Education wrapped together in one tight package containing Newspaper Review, Comedy Skits, Weather Forecast, Music, Guest Appearances, Vox Pop, and more; and D’beat Zone – a Music, Pop Culture, and Entertainment Show which also features interviews with Musicians, Actors, Influencers, and other interesting personalities.

The new improvements would be revealed on 1st October 2025 to viewers of the multiple-award-winning wapTV Network across Nigeria and beyond.